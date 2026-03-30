Mumbai, March 31: Banks across India are set to witness a high number of non-working days in April 2026, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar indicating up to 14 days of closures in various states. This total includes regional festivals, national holidays, and standard weekend breaks. As the new financial year (FY 2026-27) commences, customers are advised to plan their branch-related tasks early, though digital services like UPI, IMPS, and Net Banking will remain operational throughout the month. Scroll down to get the list of bank holiday dates in April 2026.

The month begins with a nationwide pause on April 1 (Wednesday). While not a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act in the traditional sense, banks remain closed for the Annual Closing of Accounts. This is a mandatory procedure for banks to finalize their yearly books, and no public-dealing services are available on this day.

Following the account closing, the first major holiday is Good Friday on April 3, which is observed in nearly all states. This creates an early-month disruption for those relying on physical branch services. Stock Market Holidays in April 2026: Full List of BSE and NSE Holiday Dates.

Another significant closure occurs on April 14 (Tuesday) for Ambedkar Jayanti. This day also coincides with several regional festivals such as Baisakhi, Tamil New Year, and Bohag Bihu, leading to a near-total shutdown of banking operations across the country.

State-Wise List of Bank Holidays in April 2026

Date Day Holiday / Occasion Applicable Regions April 1 Wednesday Annual Closing of Bank Accounts All India April 3 Friday Good Friday Most States April 5 Sunday Weekly Off / Easter Sunday All India April 11 Saturday Second Saturday All India April 12 Sunday Weekly Off All India April 14 Tuesday Ambedkar Jayanti / Baisakhi / Tamil New Year Many States April 15 Wednesday Vishu / Bengali New Year / Himachal Day Selected States April 16 Thursday Bohag Bihu Assam April 19 Sunday Weekly Off All India April 20 Monday Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya Karnataka, Maharashtra April 21 Tuesday Garia Puja Tripura April 25 Saturday Fourth Saturday All India April 26 Sunday Weekly Off All India

Bank Holiday Weekend Schedule: Saturdays and Sundays

In addition to the festival holidays, banks will follow the standard mandatory weekend closures as per RBI guidelines. It is important to note that only the second and fourth Saturdays are holidays; banks remain fully functional on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays.

Sundays (Weekly Offs):

April 5

April 12

April 19

April 26

Scheduled Saturday Closures:

April 11: Second Saturday

April 25: Fourth Saturday

Bank Holidays: Regional Variations and Local Festivals

The RBI categorizes holidays into three buckets: Holidays under Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. Because many holidays are state-specific, the number of working days can vary significantly depending on the region. Holiday Calendar 2026: Month-Wise List of Public Holidays in India and Long Weekends.

Bohag Bihu/Bengali New Year: Banks in Assam, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh will see additional closures on April 15 and 16.

Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya: Observed on April 20 (Monday), leading to closures in states like Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Garia Puja: Banks in Tripura will remain shut on April 21.

Despite the frequent branch closures, the RBI ensures that the country’s digital payment infrastructure remains unaffected. Customers can perform most transactions via Mobile Banking, Net Banking and ATMs. The 24/7 RTGS and NEFT facilities allow for seamless fund transfers even on bank holidays.

Cheque clearances, however, will be delayed on all non-working days, and customers should ensure adequate balance for automated EMI or utility bill debits scheduled during these periods.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RBI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).