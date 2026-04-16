Gold prices in Dubai recorded a slight change on Thursday, April 16, 2026, maintaining a narrow trading range in line with global bullion market trends. Rates across 18K, 21K, 22K, and 24K categories showed minor fluctuations, supported by a steady US dollar and consistent retail demand in the UAE. Check the latest 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rates today, April 16, in AED, USD and INR below.

The modest movement comes as international gold markets remain largely range-bound. Analysts attribute this to stable currency conditions, easing geopolitical concerns, and cautious investor sentiment. While underlying demand remains firm, expectations around interest rates and broader macroeconomic stability continue to limit sharp price swings. Gold Rate Today, April 16, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Prices Today, April 16, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 554.00 150.90 14,150 24K 10 Grams 5,540.00 1,509.00 1,41,500 24K 1 Tola 6,485.00 1,763.00 1,64,500 22K 1 Gram 513.50 140.10 13,150 22K 10 Grams 5,135.00 1,401.00 1,31,500 22K 1 Tola 6,005.00 1,638.00 1,53,500 21K 1 Gram 492.00 134.10 12,650 21K 10 Grams 4,920.00 1,341.00 1,26,500 21K 1 Tola 5,755.00 1,568.00 1,47,000 18K 1 Gram 423.00 115.30 10,950 18K 10 Grams 4,230.00 1,153.00 1,09,500 18K 1 Tola 4,940.00 1,348.00 1,27,200 Gold prices continue to trade within a tight band globally, influenced by a steady US dollar and easing geopolitical tensions. Analysts say investor sentiment remains cautious, with market participants closely watching central bank signals and bond yield movements for further direction. Dubai Gold Rate Today: Retail Demand Holds Steady in UAE Retail demand in Dubai remains consistent, with buyers making measured purchases amid limited volatility. Jewellers report stable footfall, particularly for smaller quantities, as consumers track daily price movements for favourable buying opportunities. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for April 15, 2026. Market experts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term, with a slight upward bias depending on global cues. Currency fluctuations, interest rate expectations, and macroeconomic indicators are likely to guide short-term price movements. Investors and retail buyers are advised to monitor daily rate changes and compare prices across outlets to ensure competitive deals.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 10:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).