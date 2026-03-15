Mumbai, March 15: Gold rates (gold prices) across India remained steady on Sunday, March 15, holding firm after a volatile week that saw significant price corrections. According to the latest data from GoodReturns, the retail price for 24-carat gold is currently INR 1,59,660 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold - the standard for most jewellery - is trading at INR 1,46,350 per 10 grams. The market is observing a quiet weekend session with no major price shifts, providing a brief window of stability for retail consumers following a roughly 7 per cent decline in value since the beginning of the month.

Scroll down to check the gold rate today, March 15, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad. Gold Rate Today, March 14, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

City-Wise Retail Prices of Gold As of March 15, 2026

Retail gold rates vary across major Indian cities due to local market factors, transportation costs, and state-level taxation. Below are the current rates for 10 grams of gold as reported by GoodReturns.

Gold Rate Today, March 15, 2026

City 24K Gold (per 10g) 22K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,59,810 INR 1,46,500 Mumbai INR 1,59,660 INR 1,46,350 Chennai INR 1,61,020 INR 1,47,600 Ahmedabad INR 1,59,710 INR 1,46,400 Kolkata INR 1,59,660 INR 1,46,350 Bengaluru INR 1,59,660 INR 1,46,350 Hyderabad INR 1,59,660 INR 1,46,350 Jaipur INR 1,59,810 INR 1,46,500 Pune INR 1,59,660 INR 1,46,350 Noida INR 1,59,810 INR 1,46,500 Gurugram INR 1,59,810 INR 1,46,500 Ghaziabad INR 1,59,810 INR 1,46,500 Lucknow INR 1,59,810 INR 1,46,500 Bhopal INR 1,59,710 INR 1,46,400 Jodhpur INR 1,61,430* INR 1,47,970* Srinagar INR 1,61,520* INR 1,48,060*

Market Drivers and Economic Context

The current price levels represent a notable pullback from the all-time highs seen earlier this year. In late January 2026, gold peaked at over INR 1.80 lakh per 10 grams. Analysts attribute the recent cooling to a strengthening US dollar and a slight easing of immediate geopolitical premiums, though tensions in the Middle East continue to provide a "safe-haven" floor that prevents prices from crashing further. Domestic demand remains sensitive to these high price points. While the current dip of approximately INR 100–INR 150 per gram compared to earlier this week is minor, it follows a broader monthly trend where 24K gold has fallen from its March 1 opening of INR 1,73,090. Silver Rate Today, March 14, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

Silver Prices and Daily Trends

Mirroring the stability in the gold market, silver prices remained unchanged today. The industrial metal is currently retailing at INR 2,75,000 per kilogram in major metros like Mumbai and Delhi. However, in southern markets such as Chennai and Hyderabad, silver continues to command a higher premium, with rates holding steady at approximately INR 2,80,000 per kilogram.

As the market moves into the third week of March, investors are closely watching international spot prices, which are currently hovering near USD 5,023 per ounce. Market experts suggest that if the U.S. dollar remains firm, domestic gold may test new support levels. However, for Indian households preparing for the upcoming wedding season, the current stabilisation after the recent "crash" may trigger a slight uptick in retail jewellery buying.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 08:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).