Gold Rate Today, May 3, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

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Gold prices (gold rates) in India remained largely stable on Sunday, May 3, following a week of moderate volatility. According to the latest data from GoodReturns, 24-karat gold is trading at approximately INR 15,093 per gram and INR 1,50,930 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold - preferred for jewellery - stands at INR 13,835 per gram and INR 1,38,350 per 10 grams. This plateau follows a brief recovery on Saturday, as investors weigh international market pressures against a surge in domestic demand driven by the peak wedding season.

Scroll down to check the gold rate today, May 03, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad. Gold Rate Today, May 2, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

City-Wise Gold Rates on May 3

Retail gold prices vary slightly across Indian metropolitan areas due to local taxes, octroi, and varying jeweller margins.

Gold Rate Today, May 3, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,38,500 INR 1,51,230 Mumbai INR 1,38,350 INR 1,50,930 Chennai INR 1,40,000 INR 1,52,730 Ahmedabad INR 1,38,400 INR 1,51,030 Kolkata INR 1,38,350 INR 1,50,930 Bengaluru INR 1,38,350 INR 1,50,930 Hyderabad INR 1,38,350 INR 1,50,930 Jaipur INR 1,38,500 INR 1,51,130 Pune INR 1,38,350 INR 1,50,930 Noida INR 1,38,500 INR 1,51,230 Gurugram INR 1,38,500 INR 1,51,230 Ghaziabad INR 1,38,500 INR 1,51,230 Lucknow INR 1,38,500 INR 1,51,230 Bhopal INR 1,38,400 INR 1,51,030 Jodhpur INR 1,39,840* INR 1,52,540* Srinagar INR 1,39,930* INR 1,52,630*

Market Sentiment and Drivers Behind Gold Prices

The current price stability comes as the domestic market enters a critical phase. While global spot prices have faced selling pressure due to high interest rate environments in the West, the Indian market has seen "safe-haven" buying. Market analysts at GoodReturns note that equity market fluctuations earlier this year pushed many retail investors back toward the precious metal. Additionally, the recent cleanup of electoral rolls and the general economic climate in the South have sustained a high baseline for physical gold demand. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 2, 2026.

Silver Prices Update

Following the trend of the yellow metal, silver prices also remained unchanged today. In most major cities, including Delhi and Mumbai, silver is retailing at INR 2,65,000 per kilogram. Chennai continues to see a slight premium, with prices hovering near INR 2,70,000 per kg due to higher industrial and jewellery demand in the region.

Gold prices have seen a significant increase over the last year. In May 2025, 24K gold was trading near INR 12,500 per gram; today's rate of INR 15,093 represents a nearly 20 per cent year-on-year increase. Experts advise buyers to check the "Hallmarked" seal and current "making charges", which can add 5 to 15 per cent to the final billing price at local showrooms.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 08:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).