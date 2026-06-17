IDBI Bank Stock Update: Share Price Surges 19% on Privatization Buzz

IDBI Bank shares are witnessing an extraordinary surge in Wednesday's intraday trade, currently trading at ₹91.86. This marks a significant 19.07% jump from its previous close of ₹77.15. The stock opened higher at ₹77.39 and has since climbed to an intraday high of ₹92.25, while maintaining a low of ₹77.32. This sharp upward movement is accompanied by a massive surge in trading volumes, with over 204 million shares changing hands, indicating strong investor interest and momentum in the counter.

IDBI – Stock Updates as of (2:03PM, 17 Jun 2026) LTP ₹91.86 Open ₹77.39 High ₹92.25 Low ₹77.32 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 204,683,433 % Chg +19.07%

With the provided 52-week high and low currently marked as "N/A," a direct comparison to its annual range is not immediately available. This could imply a scenario where standard 52-week data is not being tracked in the customary manner for this reporting context, preventing a direct assessment of today's move against established annual benchmarks. Nonetheless, the substantial intraday gain clearly indicates a significant re-rating in today's session.

The primary catalyst driving IDBI Bank's spectacular rally appears to be a resurgence in market speculation surrounding its long-anticipated privatization. Reports from the past 24 hours indicate that the government has reaffirmed the ongoing progress of the strategic divestment, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) currently processing the 'Fit and Proper' assessment of potential bidders for a combined 60.72% stake held by the Government of India and LIC. While there has been no fresh official exchange filing by the bank itself, various media outlets are reporting renewed government intent to push forward with the divestment in FY27, fuelled partly by a recent flurry of Offer For Sales (OFSes) in other state-run companies. This renewed focus comes after previous financial bids reportedly fell below the government's undisclosed reserve price, with the Centre now exploring options to revive the process, potentially even reconsidering earlier bids. Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Update: Share Price Surges on Defence Boost.

The stock has historically been highly sensitive to news flow regarding its privatization, and today's strong move reflects growing market optimism that the procedural bottlenecks are nearing a resolution. Further bolstering sentiment, MarketsMOJO recently upgraded IDBI Bank to a 'Hold' from a 'Sell' rating on June 13, 2026, citing improved fundamentals and market sentiment. However, it's worth noting that despite the high trading volumes, some reports suggest a decline in delivery volumes, hinting at a degree of speculative or short-term trading activity.

Investors will be closely watching for any official announcements or updates from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) or the RBI regarding the privatization process. Sustained buying interest and further clarity on the stake sale timeline will be key monitorables for the remainder of the trading session.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).