Lottery Sambad and Lottery Sambad Results are some of the most frequently searched terms in India, representing a massive ecosystem of state-run lotteries. However, the legal landscape surrounding it is complex, and the internet is flooded with unofficial aggregators and scams.

We will break down exactly what Lottery Sambad is, where it is legal, how to distinguish official government websites from private ones, and how to stay safe.

What is the Meaning of Lottery Sambad?

The term "Sambad" translates to "News" or "Information" in several Indian languages (like Bengali). Therefore, Lottery Sambad literally means "Lottery News."

It is not a single government entity. Instead, it is a popular umbrella term used by millions of people to refer to the daily lottery results declared by three specific state governments:

Nagaland State Lottery

West Bengal State Lottery

Sikkim State Lottery

These results are typically announced three times a day, creating a daily routine for participants:

1:00 PM (Usually Sikkim State Lottery)

6:00 PM (Usually West Bengal State Lottery)

8:00 PM (Usually Nagaland State Lottery)

Is Lottery Legal in India?

The Short Answer: It depends entirely on which state you are in.

The Legal Basis: Under the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998, the Central Government allows lotteries, but it classifies them as a "State Subject." This gives every individual state government the power to either legalise or ban lotteries within its territory.

In Which States of India is Lottery Legal?

As of 2026, buying and selling physical lottery tickets is legal in these 13 states:

Nagaland (The hub of "Lottery Sambad")

West Bengal

Sikkim

Kerala (Pioneer of the state lottery model)

Maharashtra

Punjab

Goa

Assam

Arunachal Pradesh

Meghalaya

Manipur

Mizoram

Madhya Pradesh (Mostly inactive for gambling lotteries; known for RTE school lotteries).

In Which States of India is Lottery Illegal?

In all other states and Union Territories, such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Delhi, lotteries are strictly banned.

The Risk: If you reside in a banned state, purchasing tickets (even online) is illegal. You may face legal action, and if you "win," the state government can legally refuse to pay out the prize money because the ticket purchase violated state law.

Official 'Lottery Sambad' Websites vs. Fake Aggregators

A major source of confusion is the difference between official government websites for Lottery Sambad or Lottery News and private Lottery Result aggregator sites.

The "Lottery Sambad" Website Myth

Websites like lotterysambadresult.in, lotterysambad.com, or similar variations are NOT official government websites.

What they are: Private "fan sites" that copy-paste results from official sources to generate ad revenue.

The Risk: While some news websites are near accurate and update results live, they may display typos, outdated results, or misleading ads.

How to Spot a Real 'Lottery Sambad' Government Site

Official Indian government lottery websites usually have these characteristics:

Domain: Ends in .gov.in or .nic.in.

Ends in .gov.in or .nic.in. Content: They host the official "Gazette" (PDF) signed by judges/officials.

They host the official "Gazette" (PDF) signed by judges/officials. No Ads: They generally do not clutter the screen with third-party advertisements.

List of Official 'Lottery Sambad' Result Websites For Indian States

These are the Indian states typically associated with the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM daily draws.

State Official Government Website (Department/Results) Note Nagaland www.nagalandlotteries.com (Results) finance.nagaland.gov.in (Dept) This is the primary source for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. West Bengal finance.wb.gov.in Look for "Directorate of State Lotteries" on the finance portal. Sikkim ipr.sikkim.gov.in/Home/LotteryResults sikkimlotteries.com The .gov.in link is the safest for verifying official result PDFs. Assam (Bodoland) bodolotteries.com Run by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Other Active State Lotteries

These states run their own separate lotteries (often weekly or bumper draws).

State Official Website Kerala statelottery.kerala.gov.in (Very popular & transparent) (Very popular & transparent) Maharashtra lottery.maharashtra.gov.in Goa goa.gov.in (Search "Directorate of Small Savings & Lotteries") (Search "Directorate of Small Savings & Lotteries") Punjab punjab.gov.in (Punjab State Lotteries Dept) (Punjab State Lotteries Dept) Mizoram ifsl.mizoram.gov.in Arunachal lottery.arunachal.gov.in Meghalaya meghalaya.gov.in (Dept) / easylottery.in (Official Distributor) (Dept) /(Official Distributor) Manipur manipurlotteries.com

Madhya Pradesh: While Madhya Pradesh is often listed as a "legal" state for lotteries, it currently does not run a popular daily gambling lottery like Nagaland or Kerala. You might see search results for "MP RTE Lottery," but that is for school admissions (Right to Education), not for gambling/money.

Critical Safety Warnings & Scam Alerts Related to Lottery Sambad

The popularity of Lottery Sambad makes it a magnet for fraudsters. Be aware of these common traps:

The "WhatsApp Winner" Scam

The Trap: You receive a WhatsApp message or call (often from a +92 or international number) claiming you have won a lottery worth ₹25 Lakhs, often using the logo of "Kaun Banega Crorepati" or "Lottery Sambad."

You receive a WhatsApp message or call (often from a +92 or international number) claiming you have won a lottery worth ₹25 Lakhs, often using the logo of "Kaun Banega Crorepati" or "Lottery Sambad." The Red Flag: They ask you to pay a "processing fee," "GST," or "registration charge" of ₹10,000–₹20,000 to release the money.

They ask you to pay a "processing fee," "GST," or "registration charge" of ₹10,000–₹20,000 to release the money. The Truth: Legitimate lotteries NEVER ask for money to release a prize. Taxes (TDS) are always deducted from the winning amount automatically. If someone asks you to pay before getting the prize, it is 100% a scam.

Online Lottery Ticket Sales

Most state lotteries (like Kerala and Nagaland) sell physical paper tickets only. Websites claiming to sell tickets online are often operating in a legal grey area or are outright scams. Buying from them leaves you with no legal recourse if they refuse to pay your winnings.

Lotteries are a form of gambling. They are designed to be addictive. Financial advisors strongly recommend against viewing lotteries as an investment strategy. Participation should be done responsibly and within one's financial means.

