Are you an aspiring entrepreneur, and you are lost after having a brilliant start? Do you have an established business, but after tasting years of success, you are gradually losing your foothold and you are unable to figure out why? Well, the reasons might be plenty, and so are the solutions. However, one specific solution that will help your business shine is that you need a mentor and need it immediately.

We cannot deny that a mentor plays a crucial role in our lives. Be it studies, sports, or even business. Yes, business! A proper mentor can help your business shine like a star of a clear night's sky.

39 Solutions is one of the top consulting firms that trains Indian SME, MSME, family Businesses and help them to steer their businesses to the top. Basesh Gala, the brain behind this firm, is an equally charismatic coach and mentor, who has helped several businesses rise high and achieve greater heights.

Through his firm, 39 Solutions, Basesh Gala's primary mission is to educate, advise, and mentor Indian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), MSMEs and family business.

Basesh Gala has a background in engineering, management strategy, finance, and operations consulting. These diverse backgrounds, which Basesh Gala identifies as the four pillars of business, give him the zeal to serve the business industry.

So, how is Basesh Gala distinct from others?

Basesh gala is international business mentor, president awardee, multiple times TEDx speaker and Forbes India Icon.

He believes mentoring is an art and a science. His strategy is multifaceted and focused.

He employs a 5D approach and works on a systematic business approach to consulting.

The 5D approach includes-

Discover

Define

Discuss

Design

Deliver

This five-step approach includes extensive research, data analysis, brainstorming, asking and answering questions, and real-time decision-making.

Apart from this systematic approach, Basesh Gala's approach also revolves around an important aspect, which he feels creates the difference and makes a company stand out from the crowd.

Instead of focusing on "things to do", Basesh Gala and 39 Solutions focuses on "things not to do". Looking at a problem from different angle, Basesh Gala says that strategy along with proper execution is the art to success.

It is common for business houses to place a greater emphasis on performing a wide variety of tasks. This not only results in a significant loss of time and effort, but it also diverts the business house's attention to pursuits that are not required for the business to function properly.

Because of this, the company's growth is hampered, and it is unable to cultivate the core competencies that it needs to succeed. As a direct consequence of this, the company is demoted to the level of a typical enterprise.

The ability to overcome such redundancies and catapult a company's name, fame, and reputation to a level that the company's owners had also never considered when they first started the business is one of Basesh Gala's areas of expertise.

Basesh Gala maintains that it is not essential for a company to invest thousands or millions of dollars in succeeding in business.

Basesh Gala believes that his strategic management (the process of developing a business plan complete with an appropriate roadmap) and his financial acumen are the most distinguishing characteristics that set him apart from the rest of the pack.

The fact that he has spent the last two decades contributing to the growth of the Indian economy and industry establishes him as a true native of this land. As a result, he has a solid grasp of the Indian economy, the Indian consumer, consumer psychology, various business models, and product offerings.

Because of his extensive experience working with over 50,000 business owners, he possesses a natural competency that is difficult for anyone else to duplicate. He operates five different business verticals on autopilot with great success. Therefore, he is an excellent example of what he preaches.

Basesh Gala's strategic execution plans would help your business reach a different height.

And when we have business mentor icons like Basesh Gala, there is always the hope for all the aspiring entrepreneurs to look forward for their ideas to turn into successful ventures.