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Technology Technology Meta Layoffs: Know What Chief People Officer Janelle Gale Said in Memo to Staff As Mark Zuckerberg’s Firm To Cut 8,000 Jobs on May 20 Meta has confirmed it will lay off 10 per cent of its workforce, approximately 8,000 employees, on May 20. The announcement, following leaked reports, is part of a broader push for efficiency as CEO Mark Zuckerberg pivots toward massive AI investment. Impacted staff will receive at least 16 weeks of base pay and 18 months of health coverage in the US.

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Meta has officially confirmed plans to reduce its global workforce by approximately 10 per cent, impacting roughly 8,000 employees. In an internal memo sent to staff, Chief People Officer Janelle Gale announced that the layoffs are scheduled for May 20. The move comes as CEO Mark Zuckerberg redirects hundreds of billions of dollars into artificial intelligence (AI) development, signalling a significant shift in the company’s operational priorities.

Leaked Details Force Early Announcement About Layoffs

The official confirmation follows earlier reports from Reuters that first detailed the impending cuts. According to the memo, the company decided to communicate the layoffs nearly a month in advance because details of the restructuring had already leaked to the press. Meta Layoffs: Company To Cut 10% Workforce in May, 8,000 Employees Affected.

While the current round targets 10 per cent of the workforce, previous reports suggest this may only be the initial phase of a larger restructuring effort. In March, some projections indicated that the total reduction could eventually reach 20 per cent or more of Meta's global headcount, which stood at approximately 79,000 at the start of the year.

Restructuring for Efficiency and AI Investment

The layoffs are being framed as a necessity to streamline operations and offset massive investments in AI infrastructure. Mark Zuckerberg has increasingly focused on reshaping Meta’s core technology and internal processes around generative AI and large language models.

Know What Janelle Gale Said in Memo to Employees

"We’re doing this as part of our continued effort to run the company more efficiently and to allow us to offset the other investments we’re making," Janelle Gale stated in the memo. She acknowledged that the news creates a "month of ambiguity" for the staff but maintained that the restructuring is the "best path forward" for the company’s long-term goals.

"For notifications, we will follow the same process we have before: on May 20, anyone who is impacted will receive an email to their work and personal accounts – please make sure your personal email is updated in Workday...Meanwhile, you can find more information on the People Portal which includes our standard FAQs and logistical details for layoffs.," the memo read.

Severance and Employee Support

Meta has outlined a support package for those affected by the May 20 cuts. In the United States, departing employees will receive:

16 weeks of base pay, plus an additional two weeks for every year of service.

18 months of COBRA health coverage for employees and their families.

Career services and immigration support for those on work visas.

The company noted that severance packages for international employees will vary by country to align with local labour laws and timelines. Meta Layoffs Coming: Mark Zuckerberg’s Firm To Announce Fresh Job Cuts on May 20 Affecting 8,000 Positions, Says Report.

Financial Context and Earnings Call

The announcement precedes Meta's first-quarter earnings report, which is scheduled for next week. Analysts expect investors to closely scrutinise the company’s balance sheet, balancing the high costs of AI research against the savings generated from workforce reductions. Meta also plans to close approximately 6,000 currently open roles as part of this efficiency drive.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).