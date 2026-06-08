MTAR Technologies Stock Update: MTARTECH Share Price Slips 5.55% on Market Weakness

MTAR Technologies (NSE: MTARTECH) is experiencing significant selling pressure in Monday's intraday trading, with its shares currently trading at ₹7,117.00. This marks a notable decline of 5.55% from its previous close of ₹7,535.50. The stock opened lower at ₹7,100.00 and has since traded in a range between an intraday high of ₹7,270.00 and a low of ₹6,926.00. Trading volumes are elevated, with 905,163 shares changing hands so far, indicating strong activity around today's price movement. The substantial turnover for a small-cap company highlights considerable investor interest despite the downward trajectory.

MTARTECH – Stock Updates as of (1:51PM, 08 Jun 2026) LTP ₹7,117.00 Open ₹7,100.00 High ₹7,270.00 Low ₹6,926.00 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 905,163 % Chg -5.55%

52-Week Context

Today's fall brings MTAR Technologies shares significantly down from their 52-week high of ₹8,449.50, recorded as recently as June 6, 2026. While the current price of ₹7,117.00 remains substantially above its 52-week low of ₹1,390.50, today's negative movement is testing short-term support levels, as the stock is now trading below its 5-day and 20-day moving averages, reflecting immediate weakness and potential consolidation after a period of strong gains. SAIL Share Price, June 8, 2026: Shares Slip Amid Broader Market Weakness, Domestic Steel Prices Ease.

Latest Developments

The current intraday dip for MTAR Technologies appears to be primarily influenced by broader market sentiment rather than specific negative company news from the past 24 hours. Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have been net sellers in Indian equities, pulling out approximately ₹43,000 crore in the first week of June alone. This trend is attributed to global capital shifting towards technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-linked opportunities overseas, coupled with a persistent weakening of the Indian Rupee. This widespread FPI outflow is creating headwinds across the Indian market, and MTAR Technologies, despite its strong fundamentals, is not immune to such pressures. The stock has cumulatively lost 7.34% over the last two sessions and has underperformed its Aerospace & Defence sector peers and the broader Sensex on Monday.

However, it is crucial to recall the significant positive catalysts from May that previously propelled the stock to its 52-week high. MTAR Technologies had secured substantial international orders, including a massive ₹2,279 crore order and another ₹467 crore order from existing clients. The company also delivered robust Q4 FY26 results, reporting a 222.3% surge in profit after tax and a 67.2% rise in revenue year-over-year. Furthermore, management aggressively raised its FY27 revenue growth guidance from 50% to over 80%, anticipating an order book of around ₹5,000 crore by the end of FY27, largely driven by its clean energy and aerospace segments, as well as an upcoming oil and gas plant scheduled for commissioning by June 2026. The company's strategic positioning in high-precision engineering for nuclear, space, defence, and clean energy sectors, along with its linkage to Bloom Energy for AI data centre fuel cell solutions, provides a strong long-term outlook.

Outlook

For the remainder of the session, traders will be closely watching if MTAR Technologies can pare back some of its losses and find support around current levels. The broader market trend, particularly FPI activity, will continue to play a significant role in determining the stock's immediate trajectory.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).