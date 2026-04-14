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OpenAI has acquired Hiro Finance, a personal finance start-up specialising in AI-driven financial planning, both companies confirmed on Monday. Founded in 2023 by serial entrepreneur Ethan Bloch, Hiro Finance offered consumers a tool to model complex financial scenarios by analysing salaries, debts and monthly expenses. While the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, the acquisition is being characterised as an "acquihire", with Hiro scheduled to cease operations on 20 April.

The move marks a strategic addition to OpenAI’s talent pool as the company continues to refine its models for specialised business and consumer finance applications. Following the shutdown of the app, Hiro has stated that all user data will be permanently deleted from its servers by 13 May. OpenAI Acquires TBPN.

Focus on Financial Mathematics and Accuracy

Hiro Finance entered the market approximately five months ago with a specific focus on "nailing" financial mathematics. Historically, large language models have struggled with precise calculations, but Hiro was designed with an option that allowed users to verify the accuracy of the app's financial modelling.

The integration of Hiro’s technology and team suggests that OpenAI intends to further enhance ChatGPT’s reliability in the finance sector. As OpenAI increasingly markets its tools to business finance teams, the inclusion of experts dedicated to automated savings and accurate financial projections aligns with its broader product roadmap.

The Leadership Transition of Ethan Bloch

Ethan Bloch, the founder of Hiro, is moving to OpenAI along with his team, which consists of approximately 10 employees, according to LinkedIn data. Bloch brings significant experience in the fintech space, having previously founded Digit, a digital bank that assisted users with automated savings. Digit was sold to Oportun in 2021 for over USD 200 million.

Bloch has a long history in the technology sector, beginning his entrepreneurial career at the age of 13. Hiro represented his 15th project, following the multi-million-USD sale of his previous venture, Flowtown. His background also includes experimentation with automated trading agents, including a "RoboBuffett" agent built for the popular OpenClaw platform.

OpenAI’s Expanding Footprint in Finance

This acquisition is not OpenAI’s first foray into the financial applications space, indicating a sustained interest in the domain. Some industry analysts suggest that the move could be an effort to better compete for users of OpenClaw, a popular agent used for robotic stock trading, where competitors like Claude are often preferred. OpenAI Acquires Health Tech Startup 'Torch' To Expand ChatGPT Health Capabilities and Unified Medical Records.

By acquiring a team with a proven track record in consumer fintech, OpenAI may be looking to develop more specialised applications or features that bridge the gap between general AI and sophisticated financial planning. Whether these features will be integrated directly into ChatGPT or launched as a separate vertical remains to be seen.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Hiro Fianance). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 07:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).