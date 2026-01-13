OpenAI announced today that it has acquired Torch Health, a startup specialising in unifying lab results, medications and visit recordings into a cohesive health profile. The acquisition aims to enhance ChatGPT Health, transforming it into a powerful AI tool for personal health and wellness management. Torch founder Ilya Abyzov and team members are joining OpenAI to integrate their expertise. The move signals OpenAI's strategic push into AI-powered healthcare solutions, combining conversational AI with comprehensive medical data handling to offer users better insights and management of their health information. OpenAI posted, "We’ve acquired Torch, a healthcare startup that unifies lab results, medications and visit recordings. Bringing this together with ChatGPT Health opens up a new way to understand and manage your health." Apple and Google Announce Landmark Multi-Year AI Deal To Power Next-Generation Siri and Apple Intelligence Features.

OpenAI Acquires Torch Startup

We’ve acquired Torch, a healthcare startup that unifies lab results, medications, and visit recordings. Bringing this together with ChatGPT Health opens up a new way to understand and manage your health. We're excited to welcome the Torch team to OpenAI @IlyaAbyzov, @elh_online,… https://t.co/4H8KNa8kVt — OpenAI (@OpenAI) January 12, 2026

