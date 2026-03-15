New Delhi, March 15: Silver rates (silver prices) across India remained steady on Sunday, March 15, 2026, holding firm after a significant price correction earlier in the week. According to market data from GoodReturns, the white metal is currently retailing at INR 2,75,000 per kilogram in most major northern and western cities. This stabilisation follows a volatile period where silver prices retreated approximately 6.78 per cent from their March peak, primarily driven by a strengthening US dollar and cooling geopolitical premiums.

Check the latest silver rates today in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Noida. Gold Rate Today, March 15, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Regional Pricing of Silver and Market Variations

While the national average has steadied, silver continues to command a premium in southern India due to higher local demand and logistical costs. In cities like Chennai and Hyderabad, the metal is trading roughly INR 5,000 higher than in the northern metros.

Silver Rates Today As of March 15, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 2,75,000 Mumbai INR 2,75,000 Chennai INR 2,80,000 Hyderabad INR 2,80,000 Bengaluru INR 2,75,000 Ahmedabad INR 2,75,000 Kolkata INR 2,75,000 Pune INR 2,75,000 Kerala INR 2,80,000 Vadodara INR 2,75,000

The Role of Global Factors in the Pricing of Silver

The weekend's flat pricing mirrors the international spot market, where silver ended the Friday session near USD 81.34 per ounce. Analysts point to a "liquidity preference" among global investors as the primary cause for the recent price dip. As the U.S. dollar remains at a three-month high, dollar-denominated assets like silver become more expensive for Indian buyers, often leading to a temporary cooling of demand. Additionally, the dual nature of silver - as both a precious and an industrial metal - has seen it influenced by rising energy costs. With crude oil prices surmounting the USD 100 per barrel mark, concerns over industrial inflation have shifted some investor focus toward yield-bearing assets like bonds, momentarily capping silver's upward momentum.

Silver's Historical Performance in March

March 2026 has been a month of extremes for bullion investors. Silver opened the month at INR 2,95,000 and reached a monthly peak of INR 3,15,000 on March 2. However, the subsequent correction has brought prices to their current monthly low. This is a significant shift from January 2026, when silver prices surged as high as INR 4.10 lakh per kilogram. Silver Rate Today, March 14, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

Outlook for Investors

Market experts suggest that the current level of INR 2.75 lakh per kg may act as a support zone for the short term. However, investors are advised to remain cautious as the market awaits fresh economic data from the U.S. Federal Reserve next week. Any further delay in interest rate cuts could maintain dollar strength, potentially putting further pressure on domestic silver rates.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 08:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).