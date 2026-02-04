Entrepreneur Ananya Birla has launched a new company, Birla Studios, to create high-concept, commercial cinema. The film studio is genre-agnostic and will focus on telling stories that endure and have depth and long-term relevance. While the movies made under the banner will have strong commercial appeal, Birla Studios promises to nurture new talent, emerging voices, bold ideas and storytelling ambition. While keeping in mind thoughtful execution, the new film company is set to create cinema that will blend cultural specificity to India with a global reach. Who Is Ananya Birla? From Her Net Worth to Business Ventures, Here’s All You Need To Know About Eldest Daughter of Aditya Birla Group Head, Kumar Mangalam Birla.

Ananya Birla posted a video on Instagram, launching the logo of Birla Studios. She wrote in the caption, “So excited to share the launch of Birla Studios!! The openness and goodwill we’ve felt from the fraternity as we begin this journey has been incredibly heartening. It would mean a great deal to play a small, sincere role in shaping where Indian cinema goes next. Stories are how we understand ourselves, and cinema has always been one of the most expansive ways to share them. When it works, it connects us instantly and then stays with us long after the lights come on. With Birla Studios, our hope is to create a thoughtful, exciting slate of films that are deeply rooted yet widely accessible, while making space for new voices, new ideas, and new ways of seeing.” She also released an official statement on Birla Studios.

Ananya Birla Launches Birla Studios – Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya Birla (@ananyabirla)

Ananya Birla’s Official Statement on Birla Studios

In a statement on February 4, Ananya Birla said, “We are all stories. Cinema is one of the most powerful mediums through which those stories are told. At its most powerful, cinema creates an immediate connection while leaving a lasting resonance. At Birla Studios, our focus is on curating a slate of films that balance cultural significance with strong entertainment value and a conscious stand to nurture new talent, while exploring genres, amplifying fresh voices and diverse perspectives. As we put this slate together, we’ve been deeply encouraged by the kindness and receptiveness of everyone across the industry. It would be a privilege to play even a small part in taking Indian cinema forward.”

Birla Studios To Focus on Indian Cinema and International English Cinema

Birla Studios is planning a multi-language strategy and make films in Hindi, Gujarati and Malayalam to begin with, followed by other regional Indian languages. The studio also plans to make international films in English, reflecting its global ambitions to represent audiences across borders and cultures. Birla Studios will reveal its upcoming projects soon.

Who Is Ananya Birla?

Singer and Oxford-educated business leader Ananya Birla is the Founder and Chairperson of Svatantra Microfin, India’s second largest and best performing microfinance institution. She is also the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ikai Asai, a luxury products portal. Ananya Birla is the eldest child of Indian billionaire businessman Kumar Mangalam Birla, who is the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, and his wife Neerja Birla.

Ananya Birla launched Contraband and LOVETC under the banner of Birla Cosmetics in 2025, and at the beginning of 2026, she has launched Birla Studios. She has been recognised in the list of Fortune magazine’s Most Powerful Women (2025), and featured in The Economic Times’ 40 Under 40 list, Business Today’s Most Powerful Women and among the most promising voices at World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos 2026.

As a singer, Ananya Birla is an MTV Europe Music Awards nominee. She is the first Indian artiste to have several English-language multiplatinum selling singles in India. She is also the first Indian artiste to be featured on an American national Top 40 chart. She retired from her musical career in 2024. Ananya Birla Announces Farewell to Music Career, ‘Hold On’ Singer To Completely Shift Focus on Business Venture.

Within her family’s Aditya Birla Group, Ananya Birla serves on its apex strategic body, ABMCPL, and on the boards of other companies like Hindalco, Grasim, and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram Account of Ananya Birla). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2026 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).