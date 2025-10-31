Stocks of Bandhan Bank Limited (NSE: BANDHANBNK) opened on a negative note today, October 31, in early morning trade. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Bandhan Bank Limited (NSE: BANDHANBNK) were trading at INR 162.33 and fell by INR 8.25 or 4.84 per cent. It is worth noting that stocks of Bandhan Bank Limited (NSE: BANDHANBNK) saw their 52-week high and low of INR 192.48 and INR 128.16 on June 30 and February 18 this year, respectively. United Spirits Share Price Today, October 31: Stocks of United Spirits Limited Rise by INR 64.50 As Stock Market Opens for Business, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today, October 31, 2025

Bandhan Bank shares opened in red today (Photo Credits: NSE)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)