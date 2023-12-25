Mumbai, December 25: Telsa recently unveiled its most anticipated Cybertruck on November 30 during its delivery event in Austin, Texas and the company is planning to enter in India in early 2024. Recently, the company recalled over 120,000 vehicles in the US as they were unfit to meet the safety standards. Amid all these news, Telsa has made a strategic move by partnering with China's e-commerce giant JD.com. The collaboration date was reportedly teased on China's popular social media website Weibo by Telsa.

According to the report by Gizmochina, Tesla and JD.com will announce more details about their joint venture on December 31, 2023. The collaboration has already sparked curiosity among the people about an automobile company partnering with an e-commerce giant. The report further stated that the partnership could hint at the people buying Tesla cars online on JD.com. 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launch on January 16: Check Expected Specifications, Design and Price Details.

The report further stated that the Tesla executives clarified the rumours by saying the joint venture was unrelated to "car sales". The report noted that the cooperation of both companies could be on a broader spectrum beyond the sale of vehicles. The joint venture could allow both companies to gain significant profit and popularity.

The reason for the partnership between JD.com and Tesla will be unveiled on December 31. According to the Gizmochina report, the collaboration aims to integrate online and offline services seamlessly. The strategic partnership between these companies could offer a "holistic customer experience" and enhance the reach of both companies. Tesla Stainless Steel Pickup Is No Experiment, Love It or Hate It, It’s a Conversation Starter': Cybertruck Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen.

JD.com offers services similar to Amazon through warehousing, distribution, and more. According to the report by Business Outlook, On November 17, Amazon and Hyundai announced their partnership to start selling cars online in the US early in 2024. The Chinese e-commerce giant now announced to partner with Tesla for undisclosed mutual reasons but the company will reveal them at the end of the month.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2023 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).