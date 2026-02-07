Mumbai, February 7: The family of a young American man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Tesla, alleging that a design flaw prevented him from escaping his burning car after a crash. According to court documents cited by the New York Post, 20-year-old Samuel Tremblett, a student at Syracuse University, made a desperate 911 call moments after his Tesla Model Y crashed and caught fire in Easton last year.

“I am stuck in a car crash. I cannot get out. Please help me. I am going to die,” Tremblett reportedly told the emergency operator as flames spread and he struggled to breathe. Tesla Model Y Car Fire Incident in Canada: 4 Indian-Origin People in Toronto Burned to Death in Tesla’s EV As Electric Doors Fail To Open After Crash.

The crash occurred around 1 am on October 29, 2025, when the vehicle crossed into the southbound lane of Route 138 and struck a tree. While Tremblett survived the initial impact, the car immediately burst into flames. Police arrived quickly but were unable to rescue him due to the intensity of the fire and reported explosions from the vehicle. His remains were later found in the back seat. US Billionaire Angela Chao Dies After Accidentally Reversing Tesla Into Pond, Accident Puts Car's Gearshift Design Under Scrutiny.

The lawsuit, filed by Tremblett’s mother, claims Tesla’s electronic door handles failed after the crash, trapping him inside. It argues the flush, power-dependent handle design is defective and unreasonably dangerous during electrical failures caused by collisions and fires. Although Tesla vehicles include a manual door release, the suit alleges it is not clearly visible or intuitive in emergencies.

The case cites at least 15 similar deaths since 2016 involving Tesla vehicles where occupants were allegedly trapped after crashes. US safety regulators are currently investigating nearly 200,000 Tesla vehicles over door handle safety concerns. China has also announced a nationwide ban on automated car door handles, citing safety risks. Tesla has not publicly responded to the latest lawsuit.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2026 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).