Mumbai, February 3: Tesla has officially rolled out its "Switch and Save" programme in India, offering an exchange benefit of INR 3,00,000 on the Model Y. The company claims that customers transitioning from premium fossil-fuel vehicles can save up to INR 20,000 per month in operational costs, effectively bringing the ownership cost down to approximately INR 29,000 per month.

To further simplify the transition, the manufacturer is providing a complimentary wall connector for home charging with every purchase. According to Tesla's estimates, home charging the Model Y costs roughly INR 1 per kilometre, significantly lower than the per-kilometre cost of petrol or diesel alternatives in the premium category. Tesla To Invest USD 2 Billion in xAI and Discontinue Model S and X To Pivot Toward Autonomous Future.

Tesla Model Y Price in India

The Model Y is currently available in the Indian market in two distinct configurations. The entry-level Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) variant, which offers a range of 500 km, is priced at INR 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive version, providing an extended range of 661 km (WLTP), is available for INR 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Beyond range, the electric SUV is marketed on its utility and safety credentials, featuring a cargo capacity of over 2,130 litres. The Model Y has notably secured top safety ratings from international bodies, including Euro NCAP, IIHS, and ANCAP, which the company hopes will resonate with safety-conscious Indian consumers.

Switch and Save Programme

Customers interested in the programme can place orders directly through Tesla’s official website. The company has also expanded its physical footprint to facilitate the buying process, with test drives now available at Tesla Experience Centres located in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram. Waymo Fundraise: Google Parent Alphabet’s Self-Driving Unit Raises USD 16 Billion To Fuel Global Expansion, Reaches USD 126 Billion Valuation.

This strategic move comes as Tesla seeks to strengthen its presence in India’s emerging EV landscape. By focusing on the "effective cost of ownership" rather than just the upfront sticker price, the automaker is challenging the dominance of established luxury brands that rely on conventional engine technologies.

