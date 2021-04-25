Actor Virral Patel who will be seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi recently took to his social media sharing the look from his forthcoming untitled film.

Virral shared a nomadic look captioning ‘look from an upcoming film’ leaving all his fans intrigued. This will be his second outing as an actor after his brief role in the Jayalalithaa biopic.

The charismatic actor is one of the few upcoming talents the industry has been eying on. Even though Virral is not new to this industry, his outing as a co-producer for Judgemental Hai got him recognition and ever since then, the actor has been seeing an upward trend in the entertainment world.

Besides his acting chops and his stint as a producer, Virral is an ardent fitness lover. He is a proud owner of a classic gym in Mumbai. His daily routine includes a hardcore fitness regime and proof is seen through his pictures where the actor looks droll worthy.