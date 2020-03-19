Avengers Endgame: Thanos Punches Through Captain America's Shield In Unused Concept Art (See Pics)

Avengers; Endgame Concept Art (Photo Credits: Instagram/@ryan_meinerding_art)

Are we ever going to get over Avengers: Endgame? Doesn't seem like it. Because here is another cool trivia from the blockbuster MCU film. You know, how Captain America's shield breaks, because Mad Titan, supervillain, Thanos won't stop hitting it. It is a scary scene, as you are fearing for Stever Rogers' life. And a very emotional scene as well, since Captain America is losing his iconic shield, that has become a part of his identity. In the end, he goes back in time, and gets a shield. He gives the new shield to Falcon, passing on the mantle to him at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: Avengers Endgame Beats 1917 to Win Best Action Movie.

So, the latest update on this entire shield saga is that there were other ways that were looked into as to how it will be broken by Thanos. One idea included Thanos literally punching through the shield breaking it. Avengers Endgame Stars Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson Respond to Martin Scorsese's Marvel Criticism.

Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding shared the concept-art for other shield-breaking ideas. The drawings are mostly in black and white, with just the shield in colour.

Well, the unused ideas sound coo. Especially, Thanos punching through Cap's shield might just have worked. Ryan explained in his post, "I had imagined that Thanos weakened the shield by a consistent barrage of crazy strong blows and the Vibranium finally couldn’t absorb any more energy and shatters."

Ryan has been working with Marvel Studios since Iron Man came out and has worked on several MCU movies. His next work could be seen in Black Widow, featuring Scarlett Johansson. The movie was supposed to open in theatres on April 30 in India. But due to COVID-19 pandemic, the release has been postponed worldwide.