Chennai, April 28: The makers of one of the biggest pan-Indian blockbusters, 'Baahubali', featuring actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubatti in the lead, have now, on the occasion of the second part of the film completing eight years, announced that they will be re-releasing the film, both nationally and internationally in October this year. Producer Shobu Yarlagadda, whose firm Arka Media produced the immensely popular blockbuster directed by S S Rajamouli, took to his X timeline to make the announcement.

He wrote, "And on this special day, I am thrilled to inform you all that we are planning an Indian and international re-release of @BaahubaliMovie in October this year. It won't just be a re-release, it will be a year of celebration for our beloved fans! Expect nostalgia, new reveals, and a few epic surprises along the way. Stay tuned! #ReliveTheEpic! #BaahubaliReturns" 'Baahubali 2', the second instalment of the immensely popular Baahubali franchise, released on over 9,000 screens worldwide on April 28, 2017. Prabhas To Marry Hyderabad Businessman’s Daughter Soon in a Secret Wedding? Here’s What We Know.

The film, which was made on a lavish budget of Rs 250 crore, raked in over a whopping ₹1800 crores worldwide, thereby becoming the highest grossing Indian film of all time. It also has the distinction of being the first Indian film to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark in terms of collections. As of 2025, Baahubali 2 remains the highest grossing film in India. ‘Baahubali’ Actor Subbaraju Marries at 47, Shares Picture With Wife From His Intimate Wedding!.

The film, apart from emerging an emphatic global success at the box office, also won widespread critical acclaim. It won awards, both at the National and international levels. The film, which won three National Awards -- For Best Stunt Choreography, Best Special Effects and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment -- at the 65th National Film Awards, also won the Saturn Award for Best International Film at the 44th Saturn Awards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2025 11:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).