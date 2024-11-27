Tollywood actor Subbaraju has joined the league of newlyweds. The popular star, known for his work in films like Arya, Pokiri, Baabhubali, and more recently took to Instagram to announce his marriage, sharing an endearing photo with his bride. In the picture, the couple looked radiant in their traditional wedding attire. Subbaraju's simple yet heartfelt caption, "Hitched finally," expressed his joy and excitement. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddarth Look Regal in Traditional Attire in New Wedding Pics From Alila Fort Bishangarh!

Subbaraju Gets 'Hitched'

While sharing his wedding picture, Subbaraju kept details about his wife private. However, it’s clear that their wedding was a beautiful, traditional Telugu ceremony by the beach. The intimate celebration radiated warmth, with the couple glowing in their shared happiness. Subbaraju, known for his versatile performances, began his film career with the 2003 hit Khadgam. His breakthrough came later that year when he garnered widespread recognition for his role in Puri Jagannadh's Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi. Keerthy Suresh Confirms Dating Antony Thattil; ‘Baby John’ Actress Shares Pic With Beau Amid Wedding News.

Subbaraju Shares Picture With Wife on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Subba Raju (@actorsubbaraju)

Subbaraju gained recognition for his portrayal of Kumara Varma in Baahubali 2, which earned him a dedicated fan following in Japan. His most recent appearance was in Jithender Reddy, featuring Rakesh Varre of Baahubali fame. Though primarily known for his work in Telugu cinema, Subbaraju has also made notable appearances in Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada films.

