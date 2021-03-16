Bigg Boss 14’s Rahul Vaidya To Reportedly Sing for Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

In what can be termed as a piece of good news, Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya might collaborate with superstar Salman Khan for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Reportedly, the BB runner-up is all set to lend his voice for the film. Read on.

Entertainment Rushabh Dhruv| Mar 16, 2021 06:02 PM IST
A+
A-
Bigg Boss 14’s Rahul Vaidya To Reportedly Sing for Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai
Salman Khan, Rahul Vaidya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya might have not won the controversial reality show, but he has defiantly won many hearts. His honesty inside the house was loved by fans and that's how he is one of the most liked contestants from BB 14. Well, post the show, we haven't really heard much about his professional front. However, rumour has it that Rahul might soon sign his first Bollywood project. That's not it, as per the report, there are chances he might collaborate with Salman Khan. Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar To Marry Soon; Here's Everything We Know About the Wedding!

According to Tellychakkar, singer Rahul Vaidya is all set to sign the biggest project of his life as he will sing for the superstar in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is set to release this Eid. However, there has been no official confirmation on this by the actor nor the singer. Having said that, if this report turns out to be true then it'll be a huge deal for Vaidya.

FYI, Rahul rose to fame from Indian Idol season one where he was the second runner-up. Since then, he has been singing in concerts and more but until now has not sung for a Bollywood film. Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya’s Longtime Girlfriend Disha Parmar Reacts to the Singer’s Marriage Proposal (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Rahul was last seen with his girlfriend Disha Parmar at a friend's wedding. The duo looked amazing in the pictures from the occasion, where the singer was seen wearing an Anarkali kurta with a jacket. Also, reports are that Rahul and Disha are set to tie the knot soon. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2021 06:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' Bigg Boss 14 Disha Parmar Radhe Rahul Vaidya Salman Khan Salman Khan Radhe
You might also like
Bigg Boss 14's Rakhi Sawant To Appear In Nach Baliye 10 With Her Husband Ritesh?
TV

Bigg Boss 14's Rakhi Sawant To Appear In Nach Baliye 10 With Her Husband Ritesh?
Nach Baliye 10: Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Rubbishes Reports Of Joining The Dance Reality Show
TV

Nach Baliye 10: Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Rubbishes Reports Of Joining The Dance Reality Show
Radhe's New Poster Shared By Salman Khan Is A Copy Of Hollywood Thriller Brake? (View Pics)
Bollywood

Radhe's New Poster Shared By Salman Khan Is A Copy Of Hollywood Thriller Brake? (View Pics)
Actress Somy Ali Apologises To Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, Saif Ali Khan And More For This Reason (Watch Video)
Bollywood

Actress Somy Ali Apologises To Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, Saif Ali Khan And More For This Reason (Watch Video)

Web Stories

SocialLY
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 91.17 81.47
Kolkata 91.35 84.35
Mumbai 97.57 88.60
Chennai 93.11 86.45
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 73.0300 -0.28
JPY 66.5550 -0.33
GBP 101.1475 -0.35

Editor's Choice

Bada Business News

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Farm LawsCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaIND vs ENGSharad PawarICC Awards 2020Kangana RanautExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi