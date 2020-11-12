Singer Rahul Vaidya surprised one and all by confessing on national TV that he is in love and also revealed that the special someone is none other than Disha Parmar. That's not it, as the Bigg Boss 14 contestant went down on his knees and popped the 'Marry Me' question to the ladylove on her birthday. As soon as Vaidya poured his heart out, fans were eagerly waiting for Disha's response to the marriage proposal. Now, a video of Disha blushing when quizzed about Rahul's proposal has gone viral on the internet. Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Proposes Girlfriend Disha Parmar For Marriage On National TV (Watch Video).

In the video shared by The Khabri, we see Disha with her friends. “You know how special today is, so I’m just glowing,” she says looking into the camera. The person who is shooting replies, “Of course, because of us na?” Disha replies, “Yeah, obviously, what you thought?” The other person says, “I thought someone proposed you on national television,” and we see the actress hiding her face. Who Is Disha Parmar? Everything You Need to Know About the Actress Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Rahul Vaidya’s Proposed To.

Check Out The Video:

Rahul on November 11 episode of Bigg Boss asked Disha for marriage and said, “I have known this girl for last two years. Her name is Disha Parmar. I have never been so nervous! Disha! I think you are the most beautiful person in the world. I have no clue why I took so long to ask you: Will you marry me?”

Earlier to this, rumours of Rahul and Disha dating each other has always grabbed headlines, but the two always denied their love and mentioned it as a close bond or friendship. Well, now we know the truth. Stay tuned!

