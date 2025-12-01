Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar marked the 101st birth anniversary of Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, the hero he portrays in his latest release 120 Bahadur, with a moving tribute on Monday. ‘120 Bahadur’: Farhan Akhtar Expresses Gratitude As Rajasthan Declares the Film Tax-Free.

Farhan took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and saluted the courage of the war hero and the 120 soldiers who fought under his command in the Battle of Rezang La.

Farhan Akhtar Remembers Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, Shares Emotional Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Farhan wrote: “Remembering Maj Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC) on his 101st birthday anniversary today. May we continue to draw inspiration from him and the 120 fearless warriors he led in the Battle of Rezang La. Once again, my deepest respects and gratitude to his son, Narpat Singh ji and to the Bhati family. Jai Hind.”

Talking about 120 Bahadur, the film is inspired by the Battle of Rezang La (1962), a defining moment in Indian military history when 120 soldiers of Charlie Company stood their ground against over 3000 Chinese troops.

120 Bahadur tells the extraordinary story of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought heroically in the legendary Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan stars as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, leading his men through one of the most defining moments in Indian military history.

The film recounts the Battle of Rezang La, considered one of the major events of the Sino-Indian War and fought on 18 November 1962, when 120 soldiers of the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment entirely made up of Ahirs defended their post against a 3000-strong Chinese Army contingent, inflicting on them over 1300 casualties. ‘120 Bahadur’ Movie Review: Farhan Akhtar’s War Drama Is Undercut by Textbook Cliches and Safe Storytelling (LatestLY Exclusive).

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Amit Chandrra, 120 Bahadur releases in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram/Farhan Akhtar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2025 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).