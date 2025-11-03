A spectacular evening awaits as Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Javed Akhtar, Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, Raashi Khanna, Salim–Sulaiman, Sukhwinder Singh, Amit Chandrra, and the talented actors portraying the brave Charlie Boys gather at Mumbai’s iconic Royal Opera House for the grand music album launch of 120 Bahadur. ‘120 Bahadur’: Farhan Akhtar’s War Movie Anthem ‘Dada Kishan Ki Jai’ Becomes India Women’s Cricket Team’s Victory Song at ICC World Cup 2025 Final Match.

Produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios, 120 Bahadur is one of the most anticipated war dramas of the year, promising to deliver an emotional, power-packed tribute to India’s unsung heroes.

The Anthem of Bravery

The excitement around 120 Bahadur reached new heights after the release of its first song, "Dada Kishan Ki Jai". Composed and produced by Salim–Sulaiman, penned by Javed Akhtar, and sung by Sukhwinder Singh, the track has gone viral, resonating deeply with audiences for its stirring patriotic energy and emotional power.

Following the overwhelming response, the team is now set to unveil the complete music album on November 4, celebrating the spirit of courage and sacrifice that defines the film.

A Tribute to 120 Heroes

120 Bahadur immortalises the courage of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought valiantly in the historic Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan Akhtar stars as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, the fearless leader who led his men with unbreakable spirit against insurmountable odds. '120 Bahadur' Director Razneesh Razy Ghai Opens Up on the Most Emotional Part of the Movie That Moved Him to the Core.

The film’s rallying cry — Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge — captures the soldiers’ unwavering resolve, echoing through every frame and note of the film’s music.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), 120 Bahadur is all set to hit cinemas on November 21, 2025.

Promising a perfect fusion of power, patriotism, and soul, the film’s music and story aim to remind audiences that true heroism lies in standing tall — even when the odds seem impossible.

