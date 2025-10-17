Mumbai October 17: "120 Bahadur" movie director Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai recently opened up about the particular moment that impacted him while filming the movie that is touted to be heavy on emotions. When IANS asked if there were any particular scenes during filming that left a deep emotional impact on him or the crew, Ghai said, "If you know about the battle, out of 120, most of them died fighting this battle." So we’ve captured a lot of scenes where, one by one, we start losing them. And those scenes have come out so emotional that when I was watching them in the edit, once or twice, I had tears in my eyes. I think the emotional part of it has really hit the right chord." ‘120 Bahadur’: Amitabh Bachchan To Narrate Opening Scene of Farhan Akhtar’s Upcoming Film Honouring 1962 Sino-Indian War Soldiers, Releasing November 21.

He further added and told IANS, "Those were also the most difficult ones to shoot, and when you’re feeling it and the scenes start coming out really nice, it touches you deeply. So, I would say I am really proud of the emotional graph of this movie. It runs throughout the film, but I think we have got those moments right. The camaraderie between the boys has come out really, really nice." For the uninitiated, “120 Bahadur” recounts the extraordinary courage of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought in the legendary Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan Akhtar plays the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, who, along with his men, stood against all odds in one of the most defining battles of Indian military history. At its heart, one unwavering line that echoes through the film is, “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge.” ‘120 Bahadur’: Director Razneesh Ghai on Farhan Akhtar’s War Epic, Filming at 14,000 Feet and a 35-Minute Battle Finale (Watch Teaser).

The film has been produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios and is considered to be one of the most anticipated films of the year. The teaser of the movie that released on the birth anniversary of the legendary Lata Mangeshkar received an amazing response from audiences across the nation. The film is set to portray the courage of brave Indian soldiers, and as per the makers, it was an emotionally challenging journey for the team, especially for the director to do justice to the subject. Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the movie releases in cinemas on 21st November 2025.

