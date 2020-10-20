Besides Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge celebrating 25 years of its release, the day also marks the 25th anniversary of Yaraana. The iconic 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' song is remembered even today and we bet if there's any girl out there who hasn't aped its classic dance steps. The movie that starred Raj Babbar, Madhuri Dixit and Rishi Kapoor in lead is remembered for its songs and for some fine performances of course. Comedy king David Dhawan was the director of this project and while the movie is on the similar lines of Daraar and Agnisakshi, this movie is reminisced for being an entertainer. 25 Years of DDLJ: Aamir Khan Beautifully Describes this Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Starrer, Thanks them For Making a Movie that Continues to Charm the World.

Madhuri took to her Twitter account to remember her good ol' days and celebrate its silver jubilee. "Working alongside Rishi ji and learning the steps to #MeraPiyaGharAaaya from Saroj ji are some of my fondest memories... Today as we mark #25YearsOfYaraana, remembering both of them. This is dedicated to them & the whole team," tweeted the Pukar actress while also remembering her late co-star, Rishi Kapoor and choreographer, Saroj Khan. Saroj Khan Reveals That Madhuri Dixit Refused To Leave Her Rehearsals For 7 Days During Tezaab.

Check Out Her Tweet

Working alongside Rishi ji and learning the steps to #MeraPiyaGharAaaya from Saroj ji are some of my fondest memories... Today as we mark #25YearsOfYaraana, remembering both of them. This is dedicated to them & the whole team 🙏😇 pic.twitter.com/I629NKDtHp — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) October 20, 2020

For the ones who don't know Yaraana opened in more screens than DDLJ. However, SRK and Kajol starrer went on to be a huge blockbuster and Yaraana, unfortunately, couldn't mint in the same success. Rest, as they say, is history.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2020 11:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).