Saroj Khan Reveals That Madhuri Dixit Refused To Leave Her Rehearsals For 7 Days During Tezaab

Madhuri Dixit, Saroj Khan (Photo Credits: File Image)

Madhuri Dixit turns 53 today. And on her birthday, her dance master, Saroj Khan, has shared an interesting anecdote about her. Before Madhuri was noticed as a fine actress, she grabbed the limelight as a fantastic dancer. Her dance number Ek Do Teen made her a superstar. "Tezaab milne ke baad Madhuri hit hui. Usme gaana kiya tha humne," Saroj told India.com in an interview. The ace choreographer added that Madhuri refused to leave the rehearsal in order to reach a certain level of perfection. Madhuri Dixit Birthday: The Dhak Dhak Girl Previews Her New Single 'Candle' As A Return Gift For All Her Fans (Watch Video).

"Madhuri rehearsed for 17 days," Saroj continued, "The song was Ek Do Teen. She wanted to achieve the highest level of perfection in that song. She had completed her training in just 10 days."

"I asked her to leave telling her that I would train the group now but she refused. She wanted to continue the training and she said, ‘Master ji main yaha kone me naachti rahugi jab tak aapki rehearsals chal rahi hai’. . She was very sincere and the results are for all to see." Whoa, now that is the kind of dedication that made Madhuri the start that she is. Madhuri Dixit Birthday Special: A Sartorial, Intangible Affair With the Saree Spiffed by Timeless Elegance, Ethereal Charm and Impeccable Beauty!

“I don’t see Madhuri in any actress today. There are Aishwarya and Deepika who are very good dancers. But, they have their own style. Aishwarya and Madhuri danced together on Dola Dola. The form was the same but their styles were different," Saroj added.