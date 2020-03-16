Aamir Khan Responds to Kareena Kapoor Khan Sneakily Clicking His Sleepy Pics, Tells Her 'Pillow Pe Mat Jaana'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut a few days back and has been owning the social media platform like the 'Heroine' she is. She has already learnt the tricks of the trade, or maybe she has a really cool social media team at her disposal. Whatever the case may be, we love her Insta. She recently posted a picture of her Laal Singh Chadha co-star Aamir Khan, who was sleeping tightly hugging a pillow on a plane. Kareena had captioned the pic: "My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's... pillow!" We wondered how would Aamir react to the picture when he wakes up and sees it.

Well, now we have an answer. Aamir took to his Instagram page and reposted the picture with a quirky reply. He wrote, "Aye! Pillow pe mat jaana! Pillow pe mat jaana" Does that ring a bell? We feel the caption has been inspired by Dolly Bindra's famous meltdown on Bigg Boss 4 saying, "Baap pe mat jana" Wow, these actors are also in touch with the current pop culture. Cool! Aamir Khan To Return With Ghajini 2? Makers Share a Cryptic Post Hinting So! (View Pic).

Check Out Aamir Khan's Repost Here:

On the work front, it has been a long time since we saw Aamir Khan on the big screen. The actor was developing a film series on the Hindu mythology Mahabharata, but the plans did not take off. He was also offered the role in the biopic of astronaut Rakesh Sharma, but he turned it down. Aamir was last seen in the film, Thugs of Hindostan, which was a box-office disaster. The shooting for Laal Singh Chadha is in progress and the film is scheduled to release on December 25, 2020, which seems to be Aamir's favourite date to release a film.