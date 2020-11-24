Actress Adah Sharma on Tuesday shared a sarcastic take on B-Towners thronging Maldives as their preferred holiday destination. The actress shared a few videos on her verified Instagram account from a small village called Maharajapuram, located somewhere between Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The actress is currently shooting there. Producer Nikhil Dwivedi Slams Celebs Posting Maldives Vacation Pics Amid Surging Coivid-19 Cases: They Are Not Heartless, Just Plain Stupid

Adah also shared a behind the scenes video from one of the shoots with a drone camera taking a video shot of her and a nearby lake. "Maharajapuram not Maldives. Don't ask howwww we reached here ! No one has ever shot here before and I was lucky to. We went up here just for the drone shot ...up up up the mountain," Adah posted on Instagram.

The actress is currently shooting for two films simultaneously, a short film for an OTT platform and a Telugu film.

