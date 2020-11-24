When the pandemic struck and the world went into a lockdown, Gal Gadot made a video with a bunch of their celebrity friends singing about how everything will be alright. She was slammed by the internet. Later, Bollywood celebs were, too, targetted for constantly posting about their lavish lives on Insta during the lockdown. Seems like the lesson has not been learnt, as producer Nikhil Dwivedi and journalist Barkha Dutt have slammed the celebs once again for posting their fabulous vacation pictures in middle fo a pandemic. Nikhil Dwivedi Comes Out in Support of Rhea Chakraborty, Says ‘When All This Is Over, We Would Like to Work With U’.

In just last one month, a host of Bollywood celebs - Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Taapsee Pannu, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh and many many more head out to the white sand beaches, blue waters of Maldives. It was shirtless pics and biggini shoots galore! Firstly Barkha expressed her disappointment saying that she can't bear to see any more pics of these Maldives vacations as COVID-19 numbers surge in the country.

Nikhil Dwivedi, responded by saying, "Absolutely. Then we r surprised at the suddenness of the backlash the movie industry receives for unrelated reasons. We r so self-absorbed &so oblivious to what’s around us tht we appear unempathatic. Let me also assure it’s not like they r heartless, none are.. just plain stupid," Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's Project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali was almost Finalised, Confirms Producer Nikhil Dwivedi.

Have A Look At Nikhil's Tweet:

Absolutely. Then we r surprised at the suddenness of the backlash the movie industry receives for unrelated reasons. We r so self-absorbed &so oblivious to what's around us tht we appear unempathatic. Let me also assure it's not like they r heartless, none are.. just plain stupid https://t.co/cnTPnKk3tZ — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) November 23, 2020

Curfews have been reimposed across many states in India to contain the growing COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra has updated travel guidelines and people coming in from Goa, Rajasthan and Gujarat will need to produce a COVID-19 negative test result. On Tuesday, India's coronavirus cased tally crossed 9.18 million. 480 new deaths were registered on Monday.

There is hope on the horizon. Three vaccines have finished phase three trials. One of the vaccines is developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca and the doses will be delivered to India by Serum Institute. Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla has said that India will be the first priority for the distribution.

Well, until then maybe the celebs can tone down on the vacay pics! We all can.

