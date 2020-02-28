After Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif Meets Sanjay Leela Bhansali and We Wonder What's Cooking with the Trio?

Katrina Kaif meets Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Okay, hold on! Is Sanjay Leela Bhansali planning his fourth celluloid outing with Deepika Padukone? Why else would the actress drop-in by his place? The duo together has worked on some amazing projects like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat and we see no reason why their fourth collaboration will not sound amazing to anyone. While our curious minds are still thinking about this possibility, Katrina Kaif's recent visit to his place has intrigued our thoughts further. Did DP reject his offering and hence the director decided to present it to Kaif? Chances for the same are very high.

It was today evening that the Bharat actress was clicked visiting the filmmaker's residence and the media world is currently speculating a collaboration between the duo. Guess, the time has finally arrived when SLB will work with Katrina Kaif and the latter has all the good reasons to be on cloud nine. Considering the director is known for his fine work and how he brings alive the actor within you, we can't wait to see his version of Katrina Kaif and how beautifully the actress will surprise us. Of course, it's too soon to cook a meal of our thoughts. It was probably their first meeting and a lot has to be discussed before they make an announcement.

Chances though bleak are also rife about Deepika and Katrina coming together for Bhansali. And just in case it happens, we can already predict some good and healthy box office figures with a dash of amazement coming in from their fans. Bhansali is currently working with Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi, post which he has Baiju Bawra - the lead cast of which is not announced yet. Let's hope that the announcement comes very soon.