It was a night of joy, gratitude and celebration for Bollywood's newest sensations, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who bagged the GenZ Icon Awards at the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2025 ceremony. The glitzy event, held on November 28 in Mumbai, marked the duo's first major jury-based win for their film Saiyaara, a moment both called "unreal and unforgettable".

Ahaan Panday Gets Emotional Winning His First Award

Receiving his first-ever award on stage, Ahaan couldn’t hide his excitement and emotion. Taking the mic, he began with honesty and humour, saying, “I think any artist dreams of coming on stage and accepting their first award. I’ve practised in front of my bathroom mirror at least 300 to 400 times, but I didn’t expect to be completely speechless tonight.” He continued, reflecting on the honour, “When I was sitting outside, I realised I’m surrounded by people who’ve done so much for our country. I’m just an actor at the beginning of my journey. This trophy will remind me to work harder and keep getting better.”

Ahaan Panday Thanks Family and 'Saiyaara' Team

The young actor went on to thank his family and mentors with heartfelt words, "To my mumma and papa - I know you'll be watching this and feeling proud. Mohit Suri, you've given me life and a dream I couldn't have imagined. Shanoo Sharma, thank you for believing in me when many didn't. And Aditya Chopra sir, thank you for giving me this entire platform - and the whole Saiyaara team." Ahaan ended his speech by acknowledging the people behind the camera, saying, "To the film crew - I know how thankless your job can be, but this wouldn't have been possible without you. To the press, the audience, thank you - this means the world to me."

Aneet Padda Calls Ahaan Panday Her Best Friend

Standing beside him, co-star Aneet Padda was visibly moved. When it was her turn, she expressed her happiness and admiration for Ahaan, calling him her “best friend and one of the best men in the world.” She also thanked him for being her biggest support system throughout Saiyaara. The heartfelt moment reached its peak when Aneet gave Ahaan a gentle peck on the cheek, a gesture that instantly melted hearts and went viral across social media.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Win CNN News18 Award – Watch

Karan Johar Hints at Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Off-Screen Bond

Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar, in a recent chat with Sania Mirza on Serving It with Sania, dropped a playful hint about the Saiyaara stars’ off-screen bond. “They haven’t made their relationship official yet,” Karan teased, sparking curiosity among fans. His remark led to a frenzy online, with netizens speculating that Ahaan and Aneet may indeed share more than just on-screen chemistry. Whether friends or something more, one thing’s certain Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are the GenZ stars to watch. Their charm, authenticity and undeniable chemistry continue to win hearts both on and off the screen.

