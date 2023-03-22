Top Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, among many others, have been reimagined as popular Hollywood characters by an artificial design programme. The AI programme turned Shah Rukh into Sylvester Stallone's character Rambo, while Ajay Devgn became Maximus Decimus Meridius from Gladiator. Their images too were shared on Twitter. Pathaan OTT Release: Shah Rukh Khan and Bhuvan Bam Team Up for a Hilarious Promotional Video, Film to Stream on Amazon Prime from March 22.

Indian design company Lazy Eight took help from the artificial design programme to transform Bollywood stars into Hollywood characters. Upon sharing the pictures, it was captioned: "As a fun, light lab experiment, we wanted to test the power of the new Midjourney V5 by reimagining Bollywood actors as iconic Hollywood characters." Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan's Remake of Soorarai Pottru to Release in Theatres on September 1, 2023!.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was turned into Indiana Jones from the 1981 film Raiders of the Lost Ark, directed by Steven Spielberg.

Check The Tweet Here:

As a fun, light lab experiment we wanted to test the power of the new Midjourney V5 by reimagining Bollywood actors as iconic Hollywood characters. Enjoy and Happy Friday! 1/6 @iamsrk as John Rambo from Rambo pic.twitter.com/7u9GSDtnMJ — Lazy Eight (@lazyeightdesign) March 16, 2023

Actor Kunal Kemmu was reimagined as the Joker from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight. Actor Vir Das was turned to Bilbo Baggins from JRR Tolkien's The Hobbit.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2023 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).