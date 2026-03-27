Actor Akshay Kumar and veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan have shared highly anticipated updates on their upcoming slate of films, providing a clearer timeline for the action-thriller Haiwaan while addressing the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Hera Pheri 3. Rajpal Yadav Shares Why Akshay Kumar Pushed Him During ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Promotions in Viral Video, Says ‘I Love Him’ – WATCH.

During a recent interview, the duo confirmed that Haiwaan is nearing its theatrical debut, though other franchise projects remain complicated by external factors.

‘Haiwaan’ Release Date Revealed?

In a significant update for fans, Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar have narrowed down the release window for Haiwaan. Speaking to SCREEN, Priyadarshan indicated that the film is slated to arrive in cinemas shortly after their upcoming horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla. "It will release around 90 days after this film (Bhooth Bangla)," Priyadarshan stated.

Akshay Kumar further refined this timeline, suggesting a mid-year launch: "Somewhere in August," he added. Haiwaan features Kumar in a rare negative role alongside Saif Ali Khan, who portrays the protagonist. The film, which has already wrapped production, marks the reunion of the Main Khiladi Tu Anari duo after 17 years.

The Status of ‘Hera Pheri 3’

While the news on Haiwaan was definitive, the update on Hera Pheri 3 remains measured. Despite the immense public interest in the return of the iconic trio Raju, Shyam, and Baburao, the project is currently navigating a "legal limbo" regarding franchise rights. When asked about the current status of the sequel, both the actor and director admitted they are largely in the dark."Both of us don't know; we are in complete darkness at present," they shared during the interaction.

Priyadarshan clarified that while there is an intent to move forward, production cannot realistically begin until the legal and copyright disputes involving the franchise are settled. "Once that is sorted, then we'll go ahead with that film," he noted. ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Teaser Reactions: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s Horror Comedy Glimpse Impresses Netizens, Fans Call It ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ (Watch Video).

More About ‘Bhooth Bnagla’

The duo's immediate focus remains the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, which is officially scheduled to hit theatres on April 10, 2026. This project marks their first collaboration in 14 years and features a massive ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and Asrani. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film is expected to kickstart a busy year for the pair ahead of the Haiwaan release.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).