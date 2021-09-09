Akshay Kumar celebrates his birthday today. This man had a great journey in movies. In the 90s, he never needed a Dharma or a YRF movie to become a superstar. He found his niche in the industry dominated by Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan. He found action as his calling and created a brand for himself. When things got mundane, he switched to comedy and excelled. When things got monotonous there too, he started doing vigilante movies and now he is a nationalist actor. Keeping yourself relevant with changing times is where Akshay outscores others in his league. He serves exactly what his audience wants. But did you know all that didn't begin with Saugandh? Tough Hour for Me and Family: Akshay Kumar on His Mother’s Ailing Condition

Dancer was the first movie that Akshay had signed but released after Saugandh in the same year. The film had Mohini opposite who became a popular face in Malayalam cinema. Bell Bottom Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Film Should Have Earned More Despite Its Circumstances, Says Trade Expert (LatestLY Exclusive)

If you are wondering where can you watch the movie, Dancer is available on YouTube and also on Voot Select. The story is about a performer who realises one day that his sponsor is none other than the man who killed his father and blamed it on his mother.

