Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's '83 which were to release on Diwali and Christmas 2020 respectively might take the digital route. Reliance Entertainment CEO Shibasish Sarkar who also happens to the co-distributor of the two big films in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama hinted that if theatres do not reopen by the said festivals, there is a possibility of the film to release on OTT platform. “We are 100% inclined to take the theatrical route. However, at the same time, we don’t want to delay the release further than practically possible. That means we will not like to push release dates beyond Diwali / Christmas.” he told the portal. Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi And Ranveer Singh's '83 To Release On OTT?

Now, as soon as this piece of information was all over the internet, the meme makers left no stone unturned to joke around. In no time, Twitter was filled with funny memes on the movies digital release. Well, must say, Twitterverse was in no mood to spare and churned some worth looking at memes. Check out a few reactions below. Sooryavanshi And '83 To Get A Theatrical Release; Box Office Collection Could See A Jump Of 20% More Than Pre-COVID Days?

Really?

Khuda hafiz Lootcase and other OTT released movies to #Sooryavanshi and #83TheFilm 👇😂 pic.twitter.com/FL65JNKbTk — JituGalani (@JituGalani5) August 22, 2020

Hahaha!!

#AkshayKumar #sooryavanshi and #83thefilm might release on OTT. Le every OTT plateform to Film Producer be like:- pic.twitter.com/BM1REZDVJ6 — Rachit Maheshwari (@RachitNawal) August 22, 2020

So True!

The BEST!

#Sooryavanshi & #83thefilm might be releasing on OTT Le Radhika Apte and Amit Sadh : pic.twitter.com/2JJ49vyRbJ — Muskurahat 🌸💚 (@__Muskurahat__) August 22, 2020

LOL!

Yucks!

Again Radhika Apte!

#Sooryavanshi & #83thefilm might be releasing on OTT Le Radhika Apte and Amit Sadh pic.twitter.com/JI93nkJhUr — el ѕнeĸυ (@el_sheku) August 22, 2020

Rohit Shetty, Are You Listening?

#Sooryavanshi Might get released on OTT platforms Le Audiences to Rohit Shetty - pic.twitter.com/6Xhnt4rJ3C — Armaan 🇮🇳 (@_as_a_friend_) August 22, 2020

Well, if you ask us, owing to the pandemic, the theatrical of the films looks impossible. However, you never know, if things settle down and Sooryanvanshi and '83 might release on the big screen. Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi stars Katrina Kaif opposite Akki whereas Kabir Khan's '83 will see Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starring opposite each other. Stay tuned!

