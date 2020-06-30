After yesterday went into accepting the fact that some of the potential blockbusters will end up on Disney+ Hotstar, the report that Sooryavanshi and '83 will take the theatre route is a huge breather. These movies not only deserve cinema viewing but will also help the closed theatres constantly losing money these days be on a recovery path. People obviously are missing movies at the cinema halls and that has built a pent-up demand. When we had spoken to our Trade Expert Girish Johar a few days back, he had shared with us his belief that once movies start screening, collections will skyrocket. Box Office: Karan Johar’s Sooryavanshi and Brahmastra To Be Affected By Backlash Over Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise?

Johar assured, "There will be a huge demand and collections will skyrocket. There's pent up demand. Post normalcy I expect a minimum 20-30 percent jump in the business from what it was before COVID." Johar, however, asserts that right now we aren't sure how the reopening process or rules of cinemas will be or whether or not they will open pan-India. But he feels collections will soar.

Johar also cautions here to not compare the collections of movies releasing this year with previous ones because circumstances aren't the same. COVID-19 will change a lot of things and box office is just one of the many.

