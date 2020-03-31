Coronavirus Outbreak: Sara Ali Khan Pledges Donations to PM CARES and Maharashtra CM Relief Fund, Actress Requests Fans to Help Those In Need

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Celebrities across industries are doing their bit for the country to combat the coronavirus outbreak. It was just a few hours ago when Hollywood couple, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, announced that they are donating (undisclosed amount) to 10 charities that also includes PM-CARES. Sometime ago, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared that even she would be donating to the PM CARES and Maharashtra CM Relief Fund in this hour of crisis. Coronavirus Pandemic: Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas to Donate to Organisations Helping Doctors, Low Income Groups and Support Entertainment Industry.

“I pledge to donate to the PM CARES Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). I urge everyone to do their bit in helping the people of our country. Every contribution counts, and solidarity is our only hope against this pandemic,” said Sara Ali Khan in her post. The actress has not disclosed the amount that she would be contributing. COVID-19 Crisis: Nana Patekar Donates Rs 50 Lakh Each for PM CARES and CM Relief Fund, Urges Fans to Stay Indoors (Watch Video).

Sara Ali Khan’s Post

Several other Bollywood actors have also contributed to the relief funds. It includes Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Nana Patekar, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao among others. Celebs from other industries have also stepped forward in contributing and helping the daily wage earners, who have been impacted the most due to the wake of coronavirus outbreak.