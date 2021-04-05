Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who has tested Covid positive, shared a health update on Monday. "One day at a time," she wrote as caption on Instagram, with a picture lying on the bed with her stuffed toys. Alia tested positive for the virus on April 2. The actress took to Instagram and shared that she had isolated herself and was under quarantine at home. Alia Bhatt Diagnosed With COVID-19 After Beau Ranbir Kapoor Makes Recovery.

Alia has multiple films lined up. She will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is slated to hit screens on July 30. She is also part of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor besides veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. Kartik Aaryan Tests Negative for COVID-19 After 14 Days, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Actor Says ‘Back to Work’ (View Post).

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Instagram Post Below:

Alia will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, Karan Johar's Takht and Jasmeet K. Reen's Darlings, which she has co-produced with Shah Rukh Khan.

