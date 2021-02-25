The teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi has received a thumbs up from the biggies of Bollywood, with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh praising lead actress Alia Bhatt's performance. Priyanka posted: "Alia!!!! I'm so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team. @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc." Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser Review: Alia Bhatt Is the Queen of Kamathipura but Will She Be Able to Rule the Audience? (Watch Video).
Akshay Kumar wrote: "#GangubaiKathiawadi... had found the title itself very intriguing from the day I'd heard it...the teaser only adds to it! @aliaa08 along with #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir bring their A-game again, so looking forward to it Clapping hands sign." Shah Rukh also posted a very warm message for his Dear Zindagi co-star. Calling her "little one", he wrote: "I always look forward to your work as an actor ‘little one'. And this one seems extremely special....and you....so Gangsta!!! All my love and wishes for the film. @aliaa08." The actress replied to him too and wrote, "Love you my favourite!!!!!! Thank you thank you!!!" SRK completed his note with heart emojis. Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser: Is the BGM Score for Alia Bhatt’s Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film Inspired by Marvel’s Black Widow?
Alia retweeted filmmaker Karan Johar's tweet that said: "With @aliaa08 and #SanjayLeelaBhansali working together, it's bound to be magical.... What a brilliant teaser! Super super proud of you baby girl! Can't wait to see this on the big screen! Fire @bhansaliProductions #GangubaiKathiawadi." The actress made her debut with Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012, and is known to share a great equation with the filmmaker.
Celebs Praising Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser
Akshay Kumar
Shah Rukh Khan
Priyanka Chopra
Karan Johar
SS Rajamouli
Gangubai is as fierce as fierce can get! @aliaa08’s avatar as #GangubaiKathiawadi is very impressive..:)
Looking forward to see #SanjayLeelaBhansali’s magnificent work on the screen.https://t.co/Pap5v5pWod
— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) February 24, 2021
Ram Charan
Superb Teaser Sanjay Sir!
Great screen presence @aliaa08
Looking forward to the film. https://t.co/NBJMTu9dJI #GagubaiKathiawadiTeaser
— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 24, 2021
Ranveer posted the teaser of the film and wrote: "Gangu tu chand hai, chand rahegi..." This is the first time that Bhansali is directing Alia. The film is about the life of Gangubai Kothewali, madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. It is set to release on July 30.
