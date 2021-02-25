The teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi has received a thumbs up from the biggies of Bollywood, with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh praising lead actress Alia Bhatt's performance. Priyanka posted: "Alia!!!! I'm so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team. @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc." Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser Review: Alia Bhatt Is the Queen of Kamathipura but Will She Be Able to Rule the Audience? (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar wrote: "#GangubaiKathiawadi... had found the title itself very intriguing from the day I'd heard it...the teaser only adds to it! @aliaa08 along with #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir bring their A-game again, so looking forward to it Clapping hands sign." Shah Rukh also posted a very warm message for his Dear Zindagi co-star. Calling her "little one", he wrote: "I always look forward to your work as an actor ‘little one'. And this one seems extremely special....and you....so Gangsta!!! All my love and wishes for the film. @aliaa08." The actress replied to him too and wrote, "Love you my favourite!!!!!! Thank you thank you!!!" SRK completed his note with heart emojis. Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser: Is the BGM Score for Alia Bhatt’s Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film Inspired by Marvel’s Black Widow?

Alia retweeted filmmaker Karan Johar's tweet that said: "With @aliaa08 and #SanjayLeelaBhansali working together, it's bound to be magical.... What a brilliant teaser! Super super proud of you baby girl! Can't wait to see this on the big screen! Fire @bhansaliProductions #GangubaiKathiawadi." The actress made her debut with Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012, and is known to share a great equation with the filmmaker.

Celebs Praising Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser

Akshay Kumar

#GangubaiKathiawadi...had found the title itself very intriguing from the day I’d heard it...the teaser only adds to it! @aliaa08 along with #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir bring their A-game again, so looking forward to it 👏https://t.co/BVwyMxYFio — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 24, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan

I always look forward to your work as an actor ‘little one’. And this one seems extremely special....and you....so Gangsta!!! All my love and wishes for the film. @aliaa08 https://t.co/ZPIIfWGQYs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 24, 2021

Priyanka Chopra

Alia!!!! I’m so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team.@aliaa08 @bhansali_produc https://t.co/sD8MtbVpYy — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2021

Karan Johar

https://t.co/gxkk2I3UeW With @aliaa08 and #SanjayLeelaBhansali working together, it’s bound to be magical.... What a brilliant teaser! Super super proud of you baby girl! Can't wait to see this on the big screen! 🔥 @bhansaliProductions #GangubaiKathiawadi — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 24, 2021

SS Rajamouli

Gangubai is as fierce as fierce can get! @aliaa08’s avatar as #GangubaiKathiawadi is very impressive..:) Looking forward to see #SanjayLeelaBhansali’s magnificent work on the screen.https://t.co/Pap5v5pWod — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) February 24, 2021

Ram Charan

Superb Teaser Sanjay Sir! Great screen presence @aliaa08 Looking forward to the film. https://t.co/NBJMTu9dJI #GagubaiKathiawadiTeaser — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 24, 2021

Ranveer posted the teaser of the film and wrote: "Gangu tu chand hai, chand rahegi..." This is the first time that Bhansali is directing Alia. The film is about the life of Gangubai Kothewali, madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. It is set to release on July 30.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2021 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).