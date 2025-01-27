Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff's 1989 drama Ram Lakhan stays fresh in the memory of cinema lovers to this day. As the iconic blockbuster completes 36 years of release, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram Stories to mark a nostalgic milestone. 36 Years of 'Ram Lakhan': Jackie Shroff Praises Co-Stars Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Dimple Kapadia, Calls Subhash Ghai Film ‘Nothing Short of Spectacular’.

Anil Kapoor Tweets About 36 Years of 'Ram Lakhan'

Posting a collage of some of the memorable scenes from Ram Lakhan, the Animal actor wrote, "36 years of Ram Lakhan and the memories are still fresh! When co-stars turn into friends, the connection lasts beyond the screen. Here's to cherished moments and timeless camaraderie."

Anil Kapoor's Post on 36 Years of 'Ram Lakhan'

36 years of Ram Lakhan and the memories are still fresh! When co-stars turn into friends, the connection lasts beyond the screen. Here’s to cherished moments and timeless camaraderie. pic.twitter.com/sH123XnFOH — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 27, 2025

Prior to this, Jackie Shroff also used social media to share his memories of working with Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Dimple Kapadia in Ram Lakhan. He said, "It is incredible that Ram Lakhan has clocked 36 years of its release, and it's nothing short of spectacular. It has been an incredible experience to work alongside Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Dimple Kapadia, and the rest of the star cast under Subhash Ghai's direction. The bond we created on the set is something that I will always cherish, and till date, the bond has stayed as strong as ever. The energy of shooting 'Ram Lakhan' was unmatched, and I am beyond elated that the film has connected with the audience."

Ram Lakhan was directed by celebrated filmmaker Subhash Ghai. Released on January 27, 1989, the film became a massive box-office success. Padma Awards 2025: Shekhar Kapur Honoured With Padma Bhushan, Anil Kapoor Shares Heartfelt Congratulations, Says ‘Your Unwavering Dedication to Cinema Is Truly Inspiring’ (View Post).

Shifting focus on Anil Kapoor's forthcoming ventures, he will next be seen in the highly talked about entertainer, "Subedaar". While Anil Kapoor has been roped in for the titular role of Subedaar Arjun Singh, Radhika Madan will essay the role of his daughter in the film. Made under the direction of Suresh Triveni, the project has been financed by Vikram Malhotra in collaboration with Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor. Adding to the hype, the makers have already unveiled the first look poster for 'Subedaar' back in March 2024.

