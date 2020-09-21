Anurag Kashyap has landed in a fresh controversy after a Telugu actress accused the filmmaker of sexual assault. The actress wrote in a tweet that the director forced himself on her 'badly'. Reports suggest that the alleged victim will be filing an official complaint soon. Now, Anurag's lawyer Priyanka Khimani has released a statement on his behalf, that the filmmaker shared on his Twitter handle. "My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him," the press statement by the lawyer read. Anurag Kashyap’s Ex-Wife Aarti Bajaj Comes Out in Support of the Filmmaker over Sexual Assault Allegations, Says ‘Cheapest Stunt I Have Seen till Now’ (View Post).

Further, the statement added, "These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #MeToo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of the actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent." Telugu Actress Who Accused Anurag Kashyap of Sexual Misconduct Had Earlier Made Similar Allegations Against Irfan Pathan, Claims Filmmaker Anand Kumar.

Check Out Anurag Kashyap's Legal Statement Here:

And here is the statement from my lawyer @PriyankaKhimani .. on my behalf .. thank You pic.twitter.com/0eXwNnK5ZI — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 20, 2020

Check Out Anurag Kashyap's Earlier Tweets Here:

बाक़ी मुझपे आरोप लगाते लगाते, मेरे कलाकारों और बच्चन परिवार को संग में घसीटना तो मतलब नहले पे चौका भी नहीं मार पाए।मैडम दो शादियाँ की हैं,अगर वो जुर्म है तो मंज़ूर है और बहुत प्रेम किया है , वो भी क़बूलता हूँ । चाहे मेरी पहली पत्नी हों, या दूसरी पत्नी हों या २/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

मैं इस तरह का व्यवहार ना तो कभी करता हूँ ना तो कभी किसी क़ीमत पे बर्दाश्त करता हूँ । बाक़ी जो भी होता है देखते हैं । आपके विडीओ में ही दिख जाता है कितना सच है कितना नहीं , बाक़ी आपको बस दुआ और प्यार ।आपकी अंग्रेज़ी का जवाब हिंदी में देने के लिए माफ़ी । — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

Many industry folks have extended support to Anurag Kashyap. Taapsee Pannu shared a picture with the filmmaker and called him the biggest feminist she knows. Surween Chawla also showed support to Anurag, sayingl, "I take the honour my friend to stand for you."

