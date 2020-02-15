Anushka Sharma is All Smiles Hugging Husband Virat Kohli in This Adorable Valentine's Day Picture and We are All Hearts for It!

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the recent Valentine's Day celebrations, we saw several celebrities taking to social media to post amazing pictures with their valentine. While Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback picture with husband Anand Ahuja where they were seen kissing, Shah Rukh Khan too shared a cute picture with Gauri Khan. A day after Valentine's Day, Virat Kohli has also shared a lovely picture with wifey Anushka Sharma and it's as always, too adorable. The duo are currently in New Zealand where Virat has been leading Team India in the ongoing India-New Zealand series. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Look Super Hot in Tux and Thigh-High Slit Dress and It Is the Perfect 2020 Vibe We Were Looking For.

In the adorable picture, Anushka is seen clutching Virat in an embrace and the duo are all smiles dressed in Black. As always fans have showered a lot of love on this picture of the couple. A user wrote, "You people define what love looks like and how a relationship should be. #virushka.” Another user commented saying, "Bestest couple". Virat didn't put a caption with the picture but only shared a cat emoji with it.

Anushka on her profile has been sharing some amazing pictures from New Zealand. She shared several pictures and videos and one of them even gave us a glimpse of turmeric latte that she was having. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Snowy Vacation in Gstaad Will Give You Holiday Blues (View Pics).

On the work front, the actress has been on a break and had even spoken about the same in an interview. She said, "There’s never a good time to step away from creative opportunities, but I needed to grow and I needed to challenge myself in a different way to figure out, I don’t know, a purpose, and live a little outside of the movie sets and promotional tours, and dresses and heels, and have authentic exchanges with people. I also prioritised slowing down and working on building a life for myself. I worked in a different capacity – I tried to create some things, produce some things, build my clothing brand.”