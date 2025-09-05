Inspector Zende starring Manoj Bajpayee, released on Netflix on September 5 and has already fallen prey to online piracy. Loosely inspired by true events, the film is written and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Jay Shewakramani and Om Raut. ‘Inspector Zende’ Trailer Out: Manoj Bajpayee Faces Off Against Jim Sarbh in Cat and Mouse Chase (Watch Video)

Manoj Bajpayee Hunts Carl Bhojraj in Netflix Thriller

The story follows Inspector Madhukar B. Zende, played by Bajpayee, as he embarks on a tense cat-and-mouse chase with Jim Sarbh’s charming yet notorious Carl Bhojraj. Set in the 1970s and 1980s Mumbai, the film portrays an era of raw policing before modern technology like CCTV and cyber forensics took over. With veterans like Sachin Khedekar, Bhalchandra Kadam, Girija Oak and Vaibhav Mangale, the series offers intense drama with witty undertones, culminating in a thrilling showdown in Goa.

‘Inspector Zende’ Leaked in HD

However, just hours after its streaming debut, the movie was illegally leaked on torrent sites and Telegram channels. Pirated HD versions (1080p, 720p, and 300MB compressed) have surfaced on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Pikashow, and 1337x, raising serious concerns over piracy’s impact on OTT content. This is not the first time a major release has faced such a fate. Despite repeated crackdowns and blocking of piracy sites, they continue to resurface under new domains. The makers have urged viewers to support original content by streaming it legally and avoid encouraging piracy. Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Param Sundari’ Leaked Online: Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Pikashow & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Tushar Jalota’s Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?

Watch ‘Inspector Zende’ Trailer:

Netflix Thriller Inspired by Charles Sobhraj Case

Inspector Zende takes inspiration from the real-life officer known for capturing the infamous ‘bikini killer’ Charles Sobhraj, but adds creative twists for a gripping cinematic experience. Inspector Zende is streaming on Netflix.

