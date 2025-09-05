Baaghi 4 Movie Review: Someone recently observed that in every Baaghi movie, someone close to Tiger Shroff’s Ronnie (yes, he’s always Ronnie, even if the characters change) inevitably gets kidnapped. In the first film, it was his girlfriend. In the second, his ex-girlfriend’s child, who conveniently turned out to be his own. In the third, it was his elder brother. Now Baaghi 4 completes the circle, once again making the unfortunate girlfriend the target. ‘Baaghi 4’ Box Office: Tiger Shroff Has a Bad Theatrical Run Since 2021 – Can His Favourite Franchise Break His Post-Pandemic Curse?

What sets Baaghi 4 apart from its predecessors is its violence. Directed by Kannada filmmaker A Harsha, this is the first film in the franchise to receive an A certificate - though nobody informed the family seated near me, who happily brought two small children to watch an ultra-violent film. Unfortunately, no amount of digitally severed limbs and buckets of blood can disguise the fact that this is the most lifeless entry in the series, which is saying a lot for a franchise already straining on Tiger’s abs.

‘Baaghi 4’ Movie Review - The Plot

After a ludicrous accident - where Ronnie’s car collides with a truck on the highway, crashes onto a railway track, and somehow he escapes (despite a train rushing towards him) - our naval officer hero lands in a coma. When he wakes, he’s emotionally shattered, convinced that his girlfriend Alisha (Harnaaz Sandhu) died in the accident.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Baaghi 4’:

His brother Jeetu (Shreyas Talpade) insists no such woman exists, while doctors dismiss her as a hallucination. Soon, even Alisha’s existence itself is erased: photos vanish, her home lies in ruins, and relatives deny ever knowing her. But Ronnie refuses to give up, determined to uncover the truth, which leads him to the dangerously violent Chacko (Sanjay Dutt).

'Baaghi 4' Movie Review - A Bad Remake

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala takes story credit, but Baaghi 4 is heavily inspired by the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu. Since the franchise has always leaned on Southern remakes, that’s hardly surprising. The real question is whether the film borrows any of the South’s style. Sadly, the answer is a resounding no.

A Still From Baaghi 4

In an era where South Indian filmmakers dominate action cinema (Jawan, Animal being recent proof) in Bollywood, handing the reins to A Harsha seemed a logistical choice. But Harsha’s Kannada track record is hardly legendary. Here, he delivers a bloody but bland spectacle.

The first major set-piece arrives near the interval, where Ronnie takes on a horde of masked men in a burnt house. The Animal hangover is obvious, while echoes of the warehouse fight in Malayalam film Marco - India’s goriest, most disturbing actioner - are hard to miss. But unlike Animal or Marco, this sequence lacks the mass appeal of the former or the technical finesse of the latter.

'Baaghi 4' Movie Review - Technical Missteps

The editing is atrocious. In one scene, a character leans in for what seems like a kiss, but the cut jumps mid-motion, turning it into a hug before another abrupt shift reveals a whisper in his ear. Elsewhere, voices continue even after characters exit the frame. Poor editing wrecks the flow of every fight, from the pre-interval showdown to a wedding shootout and the climax, where henchmen swing weapons aimlessly while Ronnie selectively beats a few. The camerawork is equally uninspired. Even the background score baffles - why is a kitchen brawl underscored by a mournful ballad?

A Still From Baaghi 4

It’s high time Bollywood realised that having a star with an action-hero image and permission to ramp up violence does not equal good action cinema. What Tiger Shroff needs isn’t dramatic monologues, but well-crafted, stylish fight choreography. Yet again, his physicality is squandered.

Beyond the action, the film is a structural mess. The first half is clogged with back-to-back songs and a boring romantic flashback. Its psychological-thriller angle collapses under inconsistent tone and poor scene placement. Plot holes abound: Why doesn’t Ronnie investigate Alisha’s 'death' sooner if his brother keeps insisting she doesn't exist?

A Still From Baaghi 4

Why is a surgeon dishing out psychological advice instead of a therapist? Why is Sonam Bajwa saddled with a laughably bad accent and bizarre moaning sounds while washing dishes? And why do talented actors like Upendra Limaye and Saurabh Sachdeva (though he was quite good as the casteist assassin in Dhadak 2) keep being typecast? ‘Marco’ Movie Review: Unni Mukundan Brings Swag to a Gory, Disturbingly Violent Action-Thriller.

'Baaghi 4' Movie Review - The Performances

Among the cast, Harnaaz Sandhu makes a pretty debut, looking lovely as the doctor Ronnie falls for (which is exactly what that role played for), though less effective in her aggressive turn later. Her dialogue delivery needs to be worked on, though. Bajwa is passable as the hooker-with-a-heart, thrown an item number for good measure. Shreyas Talpade is quite underused.

A Still From Baaghi 4

Sanjay Dutt brings a formidable screen presence but moves sluggishly in fight scenes. Tiger Shroff, meanwhile, desperately needs to be more creatively involved in shaping his action sequences. Nobody expects him to deliver award-winning performances, but fans do want him to deliver the kind of electrifying action scenes his physique promises. Sadly, that wait continues.

'Baaghi 4' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Baaghi 4 is the bloodiest instalment in the franchise, but also the weakest. Poor editing, uninspired choreography, and a muddled plot waste both its A-certificate violence and Tiger Shroff’s action-star potential. Instead of being a bold reinvention, it’s a tired rehash that proves Bollywood is still clueless about how to truly use one of its best action talents.

Rating: 1.0

