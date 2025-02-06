‘Being Boring Just Isn’t My Style’: Zeenat Aman Reveals How to Slay 2025 Valentine’s Day Look With Confidence (Watch Video)

Bollywood IANS| Feb 06, 2025 08:48 PM IST
‘Being Boring Just Isn’t My Style’: Zeenat Aman Reveals How to Slay 2025 Valentine’s Day Look With Confidence (Watch Video)
Zeenat Aman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With Valentine's Day approaching soon, the OG diva Zeenat Aman came up with some helpful styling tips to glam up this V-Day. Indulging in a fun rapid-fire round, the Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress also revealed what it means for her to slay. When asked, "What does slay mean to you?", she said, "To slay is to look really good or do really well. I wore the most glorious sequinned gown to the mahurat of my film Shalimar. I was literally sewn into it to get that exquisite fitting. That dress got more attention than the film. So, I'd say I truly slayed that day." She was also posed with the question, "Have you ever been extra?" Zeenat Aman Shares How 50 Years in the Spotlight Still Leaves Her Nervous Before Public Appearances

To this, she replied, "Extra, I have been accused of that my entire life. I've been told - too much, too bold, too stylish, too opinionated. Here's the truth, being boring just isn't my style. So, never dim your lights, because someone else forgot their sunglasses." Zeenat Aman also revealed her plans for Valentine's Day. She said that she would be taking herself on a date. Her exciting IG clip was captioned, "My Darling Gen Zs, You know what it means to be young and bold. Guess what… I do too. Back in the day, my style flouted the norms of polite society. Some say it heralded a new era of fashion in India! I wouldn’t go so far. But I appreciate the sentiment." Zeenat Aman Looks Vision in White, Veteran Bollywood Actress Shares Stylish Pic on Insta

Zeenat Aman's Post

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

She further wrote, "My inbox is filled with fans from your generation asking me about my retro fits, favourite designers, go to accessories. Everyone wants to know my “secret”. The truth is I don’t have one. I just do that boring old thing - try to stay true to myself." The yesteryear actress has teamed up with Allen Solly to come up with an inspiring collection. Zeenat Aman has always been the epitome of style and grace. Ever since she stepped into the entertainment industry, the stunner has been a massive inspiration for fashion mongers.

