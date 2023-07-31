Zeenat Aman has shared a beautiful picture on social media. The Bollywood actor took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her in a white full-sleeved top paired with beige trousers with brown stripes. The veteran actor styled the look with white sneakers and glasses. Zeenat is seen elegantly posing on a chair in the stylish picture. The look style by Jahnvi Bansal serves major fashion goals. "Looks can be deceiving! These days I’m more about the leisure than the ‘ath’. Though the kids have been lecturing me about paying more attention to my fitness! [sic]," Zeenat Aman added in the caption of the gorgeous Instagram post. #ThrowbackThursday: Zeenat Aman Shares Old Black and White Pic From Film Set, Asks Fans to 'Meme Her'.

Here's Zeenat Aman's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

