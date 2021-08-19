After much anticipation and a long wait, Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi-starrer spy thriller Bell Bottom was out in theatres today (August 19). The movie is inspired by the true events of the 1984 Indian Airlines Airbus A300 hijacking. Actor Akshay Kumar plays the lead as an undercover agent who helps free 210 hostages held by hijackers. As per the reviews, the film has impressed the audience and critics to a great extent. However, unfortunately within a few hours after its release, Bell Bottom has leaked online. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the film to watch online. Bell Bottom Box Office Day 1 Occupancy: Akshay Kumar's Film Has Decent Start; 3D Version Fares Better in Collections.

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Bell Bottom movie download, Bell Bottom movie download in 720p HD, Bell Bottom movie in 1080 HD download, and so on. The film is available for download on Torrent websites and other channels. Bell Bottom Review: Akshay Kumar’s Spy Thriller Passes the Litmus Test as Critics Hail the Actor’s Performance!

Keywords like Bell Bottom Full Movie Download, Bell Bottom Tamilrockers, Bell Bottom Tamilrockers HD Download, Bell Bottom Movie Download Pagalworld, Bell Bottom Movie Download Filmyzilla, Bell Bottom Movie Download Openload, Bell Bottom Movie Download Tamilrockers, Bell Bottom Movie Download Movierulz, Bell Bottom Movie Download 720p, Bell Bottom Full Movie Download 480p, Bell Bottom Full Movie Download bolly4u, Bell Bottom Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Bell Bottom Full Movie Watch Online, and more are being used by people to watch the pirated version of the film.

Watch Bell Bottom Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this chaos. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounce back promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. Bell Bottom Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta’s Spy Thriller!

For the unware, Bell Bottom was supposed to release on July 27 but was later pushed to August 19. Akshay had made the announcement on social media along with a new motion poster. Helmed by Ranjit Tewari, the engaging thriller is also available in 3D at the theatres. The movie has not hit the big screens in Mumbai as the theatres are shut in the city due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2021 07:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).