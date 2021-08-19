Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom has arrived in theatres today (August 19). While the film has received a great response from critics, will it be able to bring audiences to the big screens amid the pandemic? Having said that, theatres in Maharashtra are not yet open and so this will definitely affect its occupancy holistically. Bell Bottom Review: Akshay Kumar’s Spy Thriller Passes the Litmus Test as Critics Hail the Actor’s Performance!

As per the reports, Bell Bottom has taken a decent start at the box office with 19 percent across the country for the 2D version. Speaking of the 3D version, 21 percent occupancy is registered across the country with Kolkata and Chandigarh churning the highest. P.S: only 50 percent occupancy is allowed in theatres.

Watch Bell Bottom Trailer:

